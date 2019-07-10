Power outage

Joey Gallo of the Texas Rangers hits a home run for the American League off National League pitcher Will Smith of the San Francisco Giants during the AL’s victory in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND -- For one night, the pitchers took back the power.

Hours after a Home Run Derby that had many people buzzing even louder about monster shots and juiced balls, only a couple flew out of Progressive Field on Tuesday.

Instead, Justin Verlander blazed 97 mph heat, Shane Bieber and Aroldis Chapman each struck out the side, and the American League slowed a loaded NL lineup 4-3 for its seventh consecutive victory in the All-Star Game.

"I know it's the year of the home run, but pitching dominated today," Colorado slugger Nolan Arenado said.

Facing Christian Yelich, Cody Bellinger and a bunch of boppers, the AL staff combined to strike out 16.

During Monday's Home Run Derby, 312 home runs cleared the walls. On Tuesday, it was time for the pitchers to shine.

Derby champ Pete Alonso of the Mets grounded a two-out, two-run single past Gleyber Torres in the eighth to close the NL's gap to 4-3. After a double steal put runners at second and third against Cleveland reliever Brad Hand, White Sox catcher James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) made a tumbling catch on Mike Moustakas' foul pop to end the inning.

Chapman closed out the game in the ninth to give the AL its 19th victory in 22 games, with a tie stuck in there. He got a little encouragement with two outs -- Yankees teammate CC Sabathia, honored this week for his contributions on and off the field, strolled to the mound to talk to the flamethrower.

Chapman then struck out Yasmani Grandal for a save, giving the AL an overall 45-43-2 lead in the Midsummer Classic.

Major League Baseball is on a record-shattering pace for home runs this season, but no one came close to clearing the walls until Charlie Blackmon connected in the NL sixth inning to make it 2-1. Texas' Joey Gallo countered with a solo drive in a two-run seventh inning as the AL grabbed a 4-1 edge.

Still, it was a far cry from last year's All-Star Game that featured a record 10 home runs.

Cleveland favorite Michael Brantley had an early RBI double off losing pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Jorge Polanco drove in a run with an infield single for a 2-0 edge in the fifth, and another scored on a double-play grounder in the seventh.

"I wanted to swing the bat early. I had some nervous jitters I wanted to get out," Brantley said.

Winning pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, Lucas Giolito and Shane Greene did their parts to protect the lead with scoreless innings.

"I kind of expected it, to be honest," Cubs slugger Kris Bryant said. "You only see them once, so they have the advantage.

"There are a lot of hard throwers and great pitchers over there. Unless you've seen them before, it's a difficult matchup."

Bieber earned the MVP award in front of a home crowd, striking out Willson Contreras, Ketel Marte and Ronald Acuña Jr. in the fifth with a 1-0 lead.

"It was electric out there, the fans got in it, and it was fun," AL Manager Alex Cora of the Red Sox said. "And I'm glad that he got the MVP. He plays at this level. He's really good."

Fittingly, the first batter of the game was the guy who leads the majors in home runs -- Yelich, the NL MVP with 31 home runs at the break.

Yelich lined out, and Verlander quickly fanned Javier Baez and Freddie Freeman to finish his work.

Baez came up again in the third with a bright red bat, stepped out of the box and playfully waved to his pal Francisco Lindor in the AL dugout.

NL starter Hyun-Jin Ryu, Mets ace Jacob deGrom and Luis Castillo threw scoreless innings to keep the NL close in the early going.

The National League rolled out the youngest starting lineup in All-Star history, with the NL crew averaging under 26 years old.

Overall, there were 36 first-timers, a number boosted by the absence of Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Jose Altuve and several past perennials.

Of the 16 AL pitchers on the 2017 All-Star roster, zero made the roster this year.

All players wore a uniform patch with No. 45 to honor late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Los Angeles teammates Mike Trout and Tommy La Stella switched their jerseys to Skaggs' number, and there was a pregame moment of silence. Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room before the Angels were to play the Texas Rangers on July 1.

At a glance

All-Star Game MVP List

2019 Shane Bieber, Cleveland, AL

2018 Alex Bregman, Houston, AL

2017 Robinson Cano, Seattle, AL

2016 Eric Hosmer, Kansas City, AL

2015 Mike Trout, Los Angeles, AL

2014 Mike Trout, Los Angeles, AL

2013 Mariano Rivera, New York, AL

2012 Melky Cabrera, San Francisco, NL

2011 Prince Fielder, Milwaukee, NL

2010 Brian McCann, Atlanta, NL

2009 Carl Crawford, Tampa Bay, AL

2008 J.D. Drew, Boston, AL

2007 Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle, AL

2006 Michael Young, Texas, AL

2005 Miguel Tejada, Baltimore, AL

2004 Alfonso Soriano, Texas, AL

2003 Garret Anderson, Anaheim, AL

2002 None

2001 Cal Ripken Jr., Baltimore, AL

2000 Derek Jeter, New York, AL

1999 Pedro Martinez, Boston, AL

1998 Roberto Alomar, Baltimore, AL

1997 Sandy Alomar Jr., Cleveland, AL

1996 Mike Piazza, Los Angeles, NL

1995 Jeff Conine, Florida, NL

1994 Fred McGriff, Atlanta, NL

1993 Kirby Puckett, Minnesota, AL

1992 Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle, AL

1991 Cal Ripken Jr., Baltimore, AL

1990 Julio Franco, Texas, AL

1989 Bo Jackson, Kansas City, AL

1988 Terry Steinbach, Oakland, AL

1987 Tim Raines, Montreal, NL

1986 Roger Clemens, Boston, AL

1985 LaMarr Hoyt, San Diego, NL

1984 Gary Carter, Montreal, NL

1983 Fred Lynn, California, AL

1982 Dave Concepcion, Cincinnati, NL

1981 Gary Carter, Montreal, NL

1980 Ken Griffey Sr., Cincinnati, NL

1979 Dave Parker, Pittsburgh, NL

1978 Steve Garvey, Los Angeles, NL

1977 Don Sutton, Los Angeles, NL

1976 George Foster, Cincinnati, NL

1975 Bill Madlock, Chicago, NL, and Jon Matlack, New York, NL

1974 Steve Garvey, Los Angeles, NL

1973 Bobby Bonds, San Francisco, NL

1972 Joe Morgan, Cincinnati, NL

1971 Frank Robinson, Baltimore, AL

1970 Carl Yastrzemski, Boston, AL

1969 Willie McCovey, San Francisco, NL

1968 Willie Mays, San Francisco, NL

1967 Tony Perez, Cincinnati, NL

1966 Brooks Robinson, Baltimore, AL

1965 Juan Marichal, San Francisco, NL

1964 John Callison, Philadelphia, NL

1963 Willie Mays, San Francisco, NL

1962 x-Maury Wills, Los Angeles, NL

1962 x-Leon Wagner, Los Angeles, AL

x-two games

At a glance

All-Star Game Results

2019 American 4-3

2018 American 8-6 (10)

2017 American 2-1 (10)

2016 American, 4-2

2015 American, 6-3

2014 American, 5-3

2013 American, 3-0

2012 National, 8-0

2011 National, 5-1

2010 National, 3-1

2009 American, 4-3

2008 American, 4-3 (15)

2007 American, 5-4

2006 American, 3-2

2005 American, 7-5

2004 American, 9-4

2003 American, 7-6

2002 Tied 7-7 (11)

2001 American, 4-1

2000 American, 6-3

1999 American, 4-1

1998 American, 13-8

1997 American, 3-1

1996 National, 6-0

1995 National, 3-2

1994 National, 8-7 (10)

1993 American, 9-3

1992 American, 13-6

1991 American, 4-2

1990 American, 2-0

1989 American, 5-3

1988 American, 2-1

1987 National, 2-0 (13)

1986 American, 3-2

1985 National, 6-1

1984 National, 3-1

1983 American, 13-3

1982 National, 4-1

1981 National, 5-4

1980 National, 4-2

1979 National, 7-6

1978 National, 7-3

1977 National, 7-5

1976 National, 7-1

1975 National, 6-3

1974 National, 7-2

1973 National, 7-1

1972 National, 4-3 (10)

1971 American, 6-4

1970 National, 5-4 (12)

1969 National, 9-3

1968 National, 1-0

1967 National, 2-1 (15)

1966 National, 2-1 (10)

1965 National, 6-5

1964 National, 7-4

1963 National, 5-3

1962 National, 3-1

1962 American, 9-4

1961 Tied 1-1 (9), rain

1961 National, 5-4 (10)

1960 National, 5-3

1960 National, 6-0

1959 National, 5-4

1959 American, 5-3

1958 American, 4-3

1957 American, 6-5

1956 National, 7-3

1955 National, 6-5 (12)

1954 American, 11-9

1953 National, 5-1

1952 National, 3-2 (5), rain

1951 National, 8-3

1950 National, 4-3 (14)

1949 American, 11-7

1948 American, 5-2

1947 American, 2-1

1946 American, 12-0

1945 No Game

1944 National, 7-1

1943 American, 5-3

1942 American, 3-1

1941 American, 7-5

1940 National, 4-0

1939 American, 3-1

1938 National, 4-1

1937 American, 8-3

1936 National, 4-3

1935 American, 4-1

1934 American, 9-7

1933 American, 4-2

Photo by AP/JOHN MINCHILLO

Former Arkansas Razorback James McCann of the Chicago White Sox catches a pop-up in foul territory to end a National League rally in the eighth inning. The NL already had scored two runs in the inning to cut the lead to 4-3, and had runners on second and third, when McCann made his catch.

Photo by AP/RON SCHWANE

Fighter jets fly overhead Tuesday as a big American flag is unfurled on the field before the MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Photo by AP/JOHN MINCHILLO

Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber struck out the side in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s All-Star Game to win MVP honors. Bieber is the 15th pitcher to strike out the side of an inning in an All-Star Game, and he’s the first Indians player to be named MVP since Sandy Alomar Jr. in 1997.

Photo by AP/JOHN MINCHILLO

Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies watches his home run during the sixth inning of Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Cleveland. The National League added two more runs in the eighth inning on a single by Pete Alonso of the New York Mets.

Sports on 07/10/2019