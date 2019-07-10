Sex offender arrested at Northwest Arkansas water park, police say

A Washington County man who is registered as a sex offender was arrested Friday while he was at a water park, police said.

The man, 40-year-old Michael Grant, was at the Prairie Grove Aquatic Park, 311 W. Butler St. during an annual city celebration on Friday, said Capt. Jeff O’Brien, of Prairie Grove police.

An attendee spotted Grant at the water park and identified him as a registered sex offender, O’Brien, who was the arresting officer, said. As a level-three offender, Grant was barred from entering any water park owned by a local government, according to police.

O’Brien said Grant “wasn’t doing anything obscene or calling attention to himself." Grant told the captain he was “just trying to do something nice for his kids.”

Grant was arrested, however, and taken to Washington County jail, where he faced one count of registered sex offender entering a water park owned by local government, O’Brien said.

Grant was not in Washington County jail on Wednesday morning, according to an online jail roster.