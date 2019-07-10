GOLF

ASU's Sale qualifies for U.S. Amateur

Arkansas State University senior Julien Sale qualified for the U.S. Amateur Championship after winning the sectional held Monday at Mendon Golf Club in Rochester, N.Y.

Sale shot a 10-under 132 to win the sectional by seven strokes. The tournament consisted of two rounds, both played Monday, and Sale was bogey-free in the second round.

Sale will be one of 312 players competing Aug. 12-13 in 36 holes of stroke play at Pinehurst (N.C.) Resort's course No. 2 and course No. 4, with the low 64 advancing to match play Aug. 14-17. Those 64 will go head-to-head in single elimination until two finalists remain. They will play a 36-hole match Aug. 18 to determine the champion.

As a junior, Sale led Arkansas State last season to its first Sun Belt Conference championship and first appearance in the NCAA Championships since 2002.

Simons wins PGA pro sectional

Brad Simons from the Country Club of Little Rock shot an even-par 72 on Tuesday for a 7-under 137 total to beat Shannon Friday of Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club by two shots in the South Central PGA Professional Championship at Patriot Golf Club in Owasso, Okla.

Simons started Tuesday's round with a birdie, but he gave that shot back on the par-5 4th hole. After playing the front nine at even-par 36, he birdied Nos. 11 and 13 before a double bogey on No. 15, another par-5. Simons rebounded with a birdie on the par-5 16th hole, but bogeyed the par-3 17th. Friday, who won the event in 2015, had four birdies and a bogey on his round to shoot a 3-under 69 on Tuesday after an opening-round 70.

No other golfers with Arkansas ties finished in the top 10. Bruce Baxley of Searcy Country Club shot a 2-over 146 to finish in 17th place, Art Romero of Texarkana Country Club finished 18th with a 3-over 147, and Philip Holley of Hot Springs Country Club shot a 4-over 148 to finish in 19th place.

ATHLETICS

Report: UA tops NCAA on meal spending

The University of Arkansas spent $7 million on meals for athletes during a two-year reporting period that ended in 2017, according to an analysis of nutritional spending by Forbes that was published Tuesday.

The $3.5 million-per-year average is the highest in the NCAA, according to Forbes, $400,000 more annually than Ohio State, which was second in spending at an average of $3.1 million per year.

According to Forbes, eight programs averaged spending more than $2 million annually on food for athletes in 2016-17. The figures do not include money spent on athletes at away competition sites.

The report stated that Arkansas' athletes are provided two meals each day. Public universities are required to report how much they spend on meals for athletes each year.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

All-Academic nominations sought

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is taking nominations for its 2019 high school All-Academic Team.

Seniors who graduated in the 2018-19 academic year and played at least one varsity sport are eligible. Only coaches, teachers and administrators may nominate athletes who finished in the top 10% of their class and scored a 25 or higher on the ACT. Please include a contact number, the student's college choice and probable college major in the nomination.

Entries may be emailed to Jeremy Muck at jmuck@arkansasonline.com. The deadline is July 21.

