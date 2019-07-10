Tickets to Ruth Bader Ginsburg speech in Little Rock go quickly

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will speak in Little Rock later this year as part of a lecture series presented by the Clinton School of Public Service and the Clinton Foundation, and free tickets for the event were snapped up in minutes on Tuesday.

Ginsburg is set to speak at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Jack Stephens Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Ginsburg's talk, which is part of the Frank and Kula Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture series, will include discussion of her "quarter century on the nation's highest bench and historic legal career prior to being nominated" to the high court, organizers said in a news release.

President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993.

Tickets for the event were all claimed within half an hour of when they first became available, said Rebecca Tennille, spokesman for the Clinton Foundation. Those who missed out and still hope to see the speech can put their names on a wait list in case tickets become available.

Names can be added to the wait list at eventbrite.com/e/kumpuris-lecture-with-the-honorable-ruth-bader-ginsburg-tickets-64309951797.

Metro on 07/10/2019