Woman jailed after shots fired in spat

A Little Rock woman was arrested Tuesday on accusations of shooting her ex-girlfriend's mother in the arm, a report said.

Little Rock police officers arrested Margarett Ann Boles, 49, on a charge of first-degree battery after Boles got in an argument with her ex-girlfriend's mother and fired shots, one of which struck the woman in her arm, the report said.

The two had been arguing in Boles' backyard at 2719 S. Schiller St., according to the report.

Boles was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Tuesday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Man tells of seeing his duds walking by

A North Little Rock resident walked out of a restaurant Sunday to see a man wearing his clothes and shoes, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock police arrested Thomas Christian Miller, 25, on charges of burglary and public intoxication after police say Miller walked into a residence, put on some clothes and shoes and walked away.

A North Little Rock man left his apartment unlocked for a few minutes to get some food Sunday afternoon at Four Quarter Bar at 415 Main St. and, when walking out of the restaurant, recognized his blazer, button-down shirt, bluejeans and brown shoes on a man passing him, the report said.

In the victim's apartment, officers found dirty clothes piled outside the bathroom that purportedly belonged to Miller, the report said.

Officers said Miller smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet when they arrested him.

Miller was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond as of Tuesday evening.

Metro on 07/10/2019