Aces in the hole

JACK HODGES, No. 4 Cypress Creek Golf Course (Cabot), sand wedge, 107 yards. Witnesses: John Blink, Tim New, Mark Pierce.
GARY WASHINGTON, No. 4 Centennial Valley Country Club (Conway), 9-iron, 110 yards.
JAMES GRIFFITH, No. 7 Ponce de Leon Golf Course (Hot Springs Village), 5-wood, 170 yards. Witnesses: Paul Griffith, Dave Craft, Joe Chancey.
GORDON BAKER, No. 7 Rebsamen Park Golf Course (Little Rock), 7-iron, 138 yards.
