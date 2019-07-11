Bonding with Crutchfield has top 25 prospect eyeing visit to Arkansas

Oklahoma assistant Chris Crutchfield points during practice prior to the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Thursday, March 17, 2016. - Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

— One of the nation’s top junior prospects has bonded with Arkansas assistant coach Chris Crutchfield and is looking to make a trip to Fayetteville in the near future.

Shooting guard Langston Love (6-4, 190 pounds) has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU, Stanford and others.

He helped Houston Hoops to a 76-70 victory over the PSA Cardinals by scoring 27 points in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Peach Jam on Wednesday. His relationship with Crutchfield is good.

“He’s cool, he’s really cool,” Love said. “I enjoy talking to him. I’ve bonded with him. He’s a cool coach.”

Love starred at Byron P. Steele High School in Cibolo, Texas, this past season, but will attend Montverde Academy in Florida in the fall.

“They're really interested in me and they’re really looking forward to me coming up for a visit sometime and getting to know them,” Love said of Arkansas.

ESPN rates Love a four-star prospect, the No. 3 shooting guard and No. 21 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class.

He was averaging 21.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals a game coming into Peach Jam.

Despite a tight schedule, Love is planning a trip to Arkansas.

“Whenever I have time, I’m going to go up there pretty soon,” Love said.