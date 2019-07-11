Child-sex fantasizer given 11-year term

A 24-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to just over 11 years in federal prison for arranging more than three years ago to meet up with a married father in hopes of having sex with the man and his family, including a 10-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter.

"I want the whole family, individually, in pairs and grouped together." Jeremy Wade wrote in an online conversation with the man, who he didn't realize was an undercover Faulkner County sheriff's deputy.

Court documents show that the two "met" through FetLife, a social media website that connects people with various sexual fantasies.

According to court documents, the website, operated out of Vancouver, British Columbia, describes itself as "like Facebook, but run by kinksters like you and me."

On Feb. 21, 2018, Wade pleaded guilty in federal court in Little Rock to the attempted-enticement charge, which in his case was punishable by 10 years to life in federal prison, where parole isn't an option.

Wade apologized from a lectern to the court, as well as "my friends and family, who trust me and support me through everything, for the possible harm that could have been done."

He said that at the time, "I was young," and that he has since received therapy, "but that doesn't excuse any of my actions, so I am willing to accept any punishment the court deems necessary."

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Miller referred to a sealed presentence report that was prepared by the U.S. Probation office and which had been viewed by attorneys on both sides but isn't publicly available. He said he was considering imposing a longer-than-normal period of supervised release for the purpose of ensuring that Wade could receive intensive sex-offender treatment after his release from prison.

The judge referred to "a lot of background that would lead me to believe that if he doesn't have the right system in place, he might be back here" years later.

Miller said that if it turns out that Wade doesn't need to be on supervised release for 10 years, the release period could always be shortened later. He said he would make a note on court documents in the event someone else presides over the request in the future.

Court documents include a transcript of emails Wade exchanged with the undercover officer after they began corresponding in January 2016. Wade asked questions about what "the family" usually did when they had "guests," and wrote, "I'd like to watch y'all first then join in."

He also wrote, "I like rape/forced play though I understand if y'all don't want to do any of that."

He also agreed that he was "okay with" the man taking pictures of Wade having sex with the couple's children, "for our collection."

On March 22, 2016, Wade was arrested after he drove to a meeting in a business parking lot in Conway, as promised, and officers found him with his cellphone, condoms and lubricant.

They said he readily admitted that he had engaged in the conversations and believed the "children" were under 18.

Wade was represented by Little Rock attorney Bill James. He was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joan Shipley.

