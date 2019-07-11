Congress hears of 'active threats' facing elections

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's administration outlined "active threats" to U.S. elections as it briefed Congress on Wednesday on steps the government has taken to improve election security in the wake of Russian interference in 2016.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, FBI Director Christopher Wray and other officials "made it clear there are active threats and they're doing everything they can" to stop them, said Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich. Dingell called the private presentation "very impressive" and said the issue was "one we all need to take seriously."

Coats, Wray and other officials met separately with the House and Senate in classified briefings. Democrats requested the sessions as they press legislation to keep Russia and other foreign adversaries from interfering with the U.S. political system.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., called the meeting helpful and said it reinforced the importance of remaining vigilant against outside threats to U.S. elections.

The session demonstrated that federal agencies "continue to learn from the mistakes of the 2016 election, when [President Barack Obama's] administration was flat-footed in their response" to Russian interference, Scalise said.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller laid out details of Russian interference in the 2016 election earlier this year, and lawmakers from both parties have warned that the Russians are likely to try to interfere again in 2020.

Democrats say Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has blocked bipartisan bills to address election security, and they pressed for the briefings as a way to force his hand.

McConnell, R-Ky., said he welcomed the briefings. The "smooth and secure execution" of the 2018 midterm elections "was not a coincidence" and showed the success of measures the administration has already taken, he said.

While acknowledging that Congress may need to act, McConnell said he's skeptical of Democratic-passed bills on election security, saying they give too much control over state and local elections to the federal government.

Democrats "have twice passed bills aimed at centralizing election administration decisions in the federal government, in part on the hope that election attorneys -- not voters -- will get to determine the outcome of more elections," McConnell said Wednesday.

Democrats disputed that and say urgent action is needed to guard against Russian interference in 2020.

"We know that nefarious foreign and domestic actors continue to meddle in our democratic systems, and we've been put on notice that previous efforts were only trial runs presumably for our next election in 2020," said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., the chief sponsor of an election-security bill approved by the House on a largely party-line vote in late June.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies "definitely upped their game in 2018," said Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee. "But the Russians and others will be back."

While national security officials "are working their hearts out," they were not helped when Trump joked about election interference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit, Warner said.

National security officials said in a statement Wednesday that election security is a top priority and that officials are taking a "whole-of-government approach" to securing the 2020 elections, along with state, local and private sector partners.

A senior administration official said there have been about two dozen policy-coordinating meetings on the topic in the past year and Trump has been briefed on at least two occasions.

The exchange with Putin has not affected the administration's work on the issue, according to the official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the issue.

The bill approved by the House would require paper ballots in federal elections and authorize $775 million in grants over the next two years to help states secure their voting systems. It also would prohibit voting systems from being connected to the Internet or wireless technologies and tighten standards for private companies that provide election infrastructure.

Information for this article was contributed by Deb Riechmann of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP file photo

Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., is shown in this file photo.

A Section on 07/11/2019