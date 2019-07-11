Hard-recruiting Hogs have attention of ESPN 4-star

— Arkansas is one of a handful of schools recruiting small forward Micah Peavy hard, and the Razorbacks’ efforts appear to be paying off.

Peavy (6-7, 195 pounds) of Duncanville, Texas, said the Hogs are recruiting him with several coaches, and comparing him to former Nevada twins Caleb and Cody Martin in hopes of landing him in Fayetteville.

“Multiple coaches are contacting me from there,” Peavy said. “They just talk to me about how they like my game and compare me to the twins from Nevada and how versatile my game is. I would like to know more about them and visit the campus, so I can see how their atmosphere is there.”

It looks promising that Peavy will visit Arkansas.

“Probably when I schedule my visits, I’ll talk to the coaches and see,” he said. “I’ll probably go on an unofficial visit first and just get the feel of it, and then maybe I’ll schedule (an official).”

Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida, Texas Tech and LSU are some of Peavy’s offers. He was named to the All-EYBL first team after averaging 23.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.5 steals per game for Texas-based ProSkills. He shot 46.9% from the field.

“They're saying they need a lot of people in my class,” Peavy said of the Razorbacks. “They need a person at my position who can do it all - rebound, play good defense and get to the rim.”

ESPN rates him a four-star prospect, the No. 7 small forward and No. 33 overall prospect in the 2020 class. He said Arkansas is one of the schools recruiting him the hardest.

“There are four or five schools that are real, real hard,” Peavy said. “The ones recruiting me the hardest, there’s multiple coaches from those schools. If they’re recruiting me hard, then, yeah, they’ll have three coaches talking to me.”