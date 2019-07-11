Heat advisory set for parts of Arkansas; heavy rain possible later as Tropical Storm Barry moves inland

Another day of high heat is expected across Arkansas on Thursday, and heavy rain is possible in the coming days as Tropical Storm Barry moves inland, forecasters said.

The southern and far eastern portions of Arkansas are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Heat indices — which measure how hot the air feels when humidity is factored in — are expected to reach 105 degrees or higher through the advisory area, according to the National Weather Service.

Tropical Storm Barry, meanwhile, has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and warnings have been issued for Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service. Some weather projections have the storm crossing through Arkansas. Heather Cross, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock, said it appears the storm may go east of the state.

“It will really start to affect [Arkansas] later this weekend or early next week,” Cross said, noting forecasters will have a better sense of its path on Friday and Saturday.

“The biggest threat will be heavy rain and flooding,” she said. “Severe weather may come along with it, but we can’t determine that just yet.”