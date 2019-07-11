Motorcyclist dies after rear-ending pickup in central Arkansas, state police say

A Cabot man died Wednesday from injuries he suffered after his motorcycle rear-ended a truck that had its tailgate lowered, authorities said.

Jeremy Kret, 31, was traveling west Sunday afternoon in the 3700 block of West Republican Road in Pulaski County when he rear-ended a Ford pickup that was attempting to make a left turn into a driveway, according to an Arkansas State Police crash report. The truck had its tailgate lowered at the time of the crash, which the motorcycle hit, police said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, the report states.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 240 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.