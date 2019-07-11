Hog assistant building relationship with ESPN top 30 prospect

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Highly recruited shooting guard D.J. Steward likes what he’s hearing from Arkansas assistant Corey Williams.

“It’s getting pretty good,” Steward said. “We’ve been catching up a lot and just getting to know each other and just building a relationship in order to just see how the vibe is with each other and see what they have in place for me as well.”

He admits he doesn’t know a lot about Arkansas.

“But that’s what the relationship is for, is getting to know him and the program,” Steward said.

Steward, 6-4, 190 pounds of Chicago Whitney Young High School, was averaging 24.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals a game in Nike EYBL action for Meanstreets.

He said the Hogs have been telling him he could be a key part of the program.

“They’ve been talking to me a lot saying I could come in there and play right away and help and make the program a lot better and make a run for a championship,” Steward said.

Steward, who’s shooting 51% from the field and 41% from beyond the three-point line, has 20 plus offers that include Arkansas, Texas, Arizona, Louisville, Iowa, Florida, Notre Dame. ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, No. 9 shooting guard and No. 27 overall nationally.

It appears a visit to Fayetteville is a possibility.

“Probably, I’ll probably decide that after Peach Jam for sure,” Steward said.