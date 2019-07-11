Sections
Human remains found in Northwest Arkansas sent to state Crime Lab

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 4:10 p.m. 0comments

Human remains that were found in Franklin County have been sent to the Arkansas Crime Laboratory, authorities said.

Chief Deputy Jeff Wood said the human remains were found on July 3 in someone’s yard in the rural part of Franklin County. The following day, a cadaver dog searched the area and deputies found more remains.

“We believe it is the same body, but in two separate locations,” Wood said.

All the remains have been sent to the Crime Lab for identification and cause of death.

