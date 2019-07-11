• Zachary Wester, a former sheriff's deputy in Jackson County, Fla., was arrested on accusations of routinely pulling over drivers for minor traffic infractions, planting drugs and then arresting the drivers on drug counts, resulting in prosecutors dropping charges in nearly 120 cases.

• Robert Parsons, a police sergeant in Dunwoody, Ga., said authorities are investigating to determine how much money was taken by drivers on an Atlanta highway after an armored truck's door swung open, sending cash flying into traffic.

• Anthony Guglielmi, spokesman for the Chicago police, said investigators confirmed that a 4- to 5-foot-long alligator is living in the lagoon in Humboldt Park, adding that officials hope to trap the reptile and send it to a zoo for evaluation.

• Michelle Bennett, who has been swimming topless in Lake Superior for years, said she won't be dissuaded by someone who called the police about her, adding that she sees no reason why she has to cover up when men don't have to.

• Daniel Jelineo, a sheriff's deputy in Pima County, Ariz., said a driver suspected of being impaired was detained after the black sports car he was driving crossed a median, struck a saguaro cactus and ended up on the other side of the road with the cactus's trunk sticking through its windshield.

• Austin Mikel Clay, 25, who pleaded no contest last year to vandalizing President Donald Trump's Walk of Fame star in Hollywood, was sentenced this week to a year in jail for stealing a statue of Marilyn Monroe from atop a Hollywood public art installation.

• Roland Fryer Jr., a Harvard University economist accused of talking about sex, making inappropriate comments and objectifying women in his research lab, has been placed on administrative leave for two years.

• Rolando Lopez, 58, was sentenced to life in prison for trafficking thousands of pounds of meth, heroin, marijuana and other illegal drugs from Mexico to Tennessee, with prosecutors saying it was the largest drug-trafficking organization known to have been prosecuted in the Western District of Tennessee.

• Lisa Boyer, principal at Friendship Elementary School in York County, Pa., who wore blackface to portray black Family Feud host Steve Harvey during a staff team-building exercise, is taking a one-year sabbatical for health reasons and will return as a teacher.

A Section on 07/11/2019