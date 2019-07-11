Motor sports schedules and points leaders

SCHEDULES/STANDINGS

NOTE Race winners listed in parentheses

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

Feb. 10 x-Advance Auto Parts Clash, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Jimmie Johnson)

Feb. 14 x-Duel 1 at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Kevin Harvick)

Feb. 14 x-Duel 2 at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Joey Logano)

Feb. 17 Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Denny Hamlin)

Feb. 24 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga. (Brad Keselowski)

March 3 Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas (Joey Logano)

March 10 TicketGuardian 500, Avondale, Ariz. (Kyle Busch)

March 17 Auto Club 400, Fontana, Calif. (Kyle Busch)

March 24 STP 500, Martinsville, Va. (Brad Keselowski)

March 31 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, Fort Worth (Denny Hamlin)

April 7 Food City 500, Bristol, Tenn. (Kyle Busch)

April 13 Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va. (Martin Truex Jr.)

April 28 Geico 500, Talladega, Ala. (Chase Elliott)

May 6 Gander RV 400, Dover, Del. (Martin Truex Jr.)

May 11 Digital Ally 400, Kansas City, Kan. (Brad Keselowski)

May 18 x-Monster Energy Open, Concord, N.C. (Kyle Larson)

May 18 x-Monster Energy All-Star Race, Concord, N.C. (Kyle Larson)

May 26 Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C. (Martin Truex Jr.)

June 2 Pocono 400, Long Pond, Pa. (Kyle Busch)

June 10 FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich. (Joey Logano)

June 23 Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif. (Martin Truex Jr.)

June 30 Camping World 400, Joliet, Ill. (Alex Bowman)

July 7 Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Justin Haley)

Saturday Quaker State 400, Sparta, Ky.

July 21 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.

July 28 Gander RV 400, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 4 Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 11 Consumers Energy 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 17 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 1 Bogangles' Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 8 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis

Sept. 15 South Point 400, Las Vegas

Sept. 21 Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 29 Bank of American ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 6 MENCS race, Dover, Del.

Oct. 13 1000Bulbs.com 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 20 Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 27 First Data 500, Martinsville, Va.

Nov. 3 AAA Texas 500, Fort Worth

Nov. 10 MENCS race, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 17 Ford EcoBoost 400, Homestead, Fla.

x-non-points race

Points Leaders

Through Sunday

RK. DRIVER PTS.

Joey Logano 700 Kyle Busch 682 Kevin Harvick 625 Brad Keselowski 613 Martin Truex Jr. 597 Denny Hamlin 588 Chase Elliott 585 Kurt Busch 564 Alex Bowman 534 Aric Almirola 512

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Feb. 16 NASCAR Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Michael Annett)

Feb. 23 Rinnai 250, Hampton, Ga. (Christopher Bell)

March 2 Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas (Kyle Busch)

March 9 iK9 Service Dog 200, Avondale, Ariz. (Kyle Busch)

March 16 Production Alliance Group 300, Fontana, Calif. (Cole Custer)

March 30 My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth (Kyle Busch)

April 6 Alsco 300, Bristol, Tenn. (Christopher Bell)

April 12 ToyotaCare 250, Richmond, Va. (Cole Custer)

April 27 MoneyLion 300, Talladega, Ala. (Tyler Reddick)

May 4 Allied Steel Buildings 200, Dover, Del. (Christopher Bell)

May 25 Alsco 300, Concord, N.C. (Tyler Reddick)

June 1 Pocono Green 250, Long Pond, Pa. (Cole Custer)

June 8 LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich. (Tyler Reddick)

June 16 CircuitCity.com 250, Newton, Iowa (Christopher Bell)

June 29 Camping World 300, Joliet, Ill. (Cole Custer)

July 5 Circle K Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Ross Chastain)

Friday Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky.

July 20 Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H.

July 27 U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa

Aug. 3 Zippo 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 10 B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Aug. 16 Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Aug. 24 CTECH Manufacturing 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Aug. 31 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 7 Indiana 250, Indianapolis

Sept. 14 D.C. Solar 300, Las Vegas

Sept. 20 GoBowling 250, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 28 Drive for the Cure 200, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 5 NXS race, Dover, Del.

Oct. 19 Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Nov. 2 O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth

Nov. 9 Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 16 Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla.

Points Leaders

Through July 5

RK. DRIVER PTS.

Tyler Reddick 718 Christopher Bell 642 Cole Custer 637 Austin Cindric 599 Justin Allgaier 573 Noah Gragson 526 John Hunter Nemechek 504 Justin Haley 501 Michael Annett 500 Chase Briscoe 498

NASCAR Truck Series

Feb. 15 NextEra Energy 250, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Austin Hill)

Feb. 23 Atlanta 200, Hampton, Ga. (Kyle Busch)

March 1 Strat 200, Las Vegas (Kyle Busch)

March 23 TruNorth Global 250, Martinsville, Va. (Kyle Busch)

March 29 Vankor 350, Fort Worth (Kyle Busch)

May 3 JEGS 200, Dover, Del. (Johnny Sauter)

May 10 Digital Ally 250, Kansas City, Kan. (Ross Chastain)

May 17 North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C. (Kyle Busch)

June 7 SpeedyCash.com 400, Fort Worth (Greg Biffle)

June 16 M&M's 200, Newton, Iowa (Brett Moffitt)

June 22 CarShield 200, Madison, Ill. (Ross Chastain)

June 28 Camping World 225, Joliet, Ill. (Brett Moffitt)

TODAY Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, Sparta, Ky.

July 27 Gander RV 150, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 1 Eldora Dirt Derby, Rossburg, Ohio

Aug. 10 Corrigan Oil 200, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 15 UNOH 200, Bristol, Tenn.

Aug. 25 Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario

Sept. 13 World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas

Oct. 12 Sugarlands Shine 250, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 26 NGOTS race, Martinsville, Va.

Nov. 8 Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 15 Ford EcoBoost 200, Homestead, Fla.

Points Leaders

Through June 28

RK. DRIVER PTS.

Grant Enfinger 520 Stewart Friesen 468 Brett Moffitt 467 Matt Crafton 458 Ben Rhodes 422 Harrison Burton 409 Austin Hill 406 Todd Gilliland 364 Sheldon Creed 359 Johnny Sauter 345

Formula One

March 17 Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne (Valtteri Bottas)

March 31 Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir (Lewis Hamilton)

April 14 Chinese Grand Prix, Beijing (Lewis Hamilton)

April 28 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku (Valtteri Bottas)

May 12 Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona (Lewis Hamilton)

May 26 Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo (Lewis Hamilton)

June 9 Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal (Lewis Hamilton)

June 23 French Grand Prix, Le Castellet (Lewis Hamilton)

June 30 Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg (Max Verstappen)

SUNDAY British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England

July 28 German Grand Prix, Hockenheim

Aug. 4 Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

Sept. 1 Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

Sept. 8 Italian Grand Prix, Monza

Sept. 22 Singapore Grand Prix

Sept. 29 Russian Grand Prix, Sochi

Oct. 13 Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

Oct. 27 Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

Nov. 3 United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas

Nov. 17 Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paolo

Dec. 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, UAE

Points Leaders

Through June 30

RK. DRIVER PTS.

Lewis Hamilton 197 Valtteri Bottas 166 Max Verstappen 126 Sebastian Vettel 123 Charles Leclerc 105 Pierre Gasly 43 Carlos Sainz 30 Lando Norris 22 Kimi Räikkönen 21 Daniel Ricciardo 16 Nico Hulkenberg 16

IndyCar

March 10 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Josef Newgarden)

March 24 IndyCar Classic, Austin, Texas (Colton Herta)

April 7 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Takuma Sato)

April 14 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Calif. (Alexander Rossi)

May 11 IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis (Simon Pagenaud)

May 26 Indianapolis 500 (Simon Pagenaud)

June 1 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix-Race 1 (Josef Newgarden)

June 2 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix-Race 2 (Scott Dixon)

June 8 DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth (Josef Newgarden)

June 23 REV Group Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Alexander Rossi)

SUNDAY Honda Indy Toronto

July 20 Iowa Corn 300, Newton

July 28 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Aug. 18 ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 24 Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 1 Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)

Sept. 22 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.

Points Leaders

Through June 23

RK. DRIVER PTS.

Josef Newgarden 402 Alexander Rossi 395 Simon Pagenaud 341 Scott Dixon 308 Will Power 294 Takuma Sato 292 Ryan Hunter-Reay 271 Graham Rahal 244 James Hinchcliffe 216 Felix Rosenqvist 209

NHRA

Feb. 7-11 Lucas Oil Winternationals, Pomona, Calif. (TF-Doug Kalitta, FC-Robert Hight, PS-Bo Butner)

Feb. 22-24 Magic Dry Organc Absorbent Arizona Nationals, Chandler, Ariz. (TF-Billy Torrence, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Jeg Coughlin)

March 14-17 Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla. (TF-Richie Crampton, FC-Robert Hight, PS-Bo Butner, PSM-Andrew Hines)

April 5-7 DENSO Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas (TF-Mike Salinas, FC-J.R. Todd, PS-Bo Butner, PSM-Hector Arana Jr.)

April 12-14 Mopar Express Lane SpringNationals, Baytown, Texas (TF-Brittany Force, FC-Robert Hight)

April 26-28 NGK Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Shawn Langdon, PSM-Andrew Hines)

May 3-5 Arby's Southern Nationals, Commerce, Ga. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Ron Capps, PSM-Andrew Hines)

May 17-19 Virginia Nationals, North Dinwiddie, Va. (TF-Steve Torrance, FC-Ron Capps, PS-Bo Butner, PSM-Andrew Hines)

May 30-June 2 Route 66 Nationals, Joliet, Ill. (TF-Steve Torrance, FC-Tommy Johnson Jr., PS-Deric Kramer, PSM-Matt Smith)

June 7-9 Menards Heartland Nationals, Topeka, Kan. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Robert Hight)

June 14-16 Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn. (TF-Mike Salinas, FC-Bob Tasca III)

June 20-23 Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio (TF-Steve Torrance, FC-Bob Tasca III, PS-Chris McGaha, PSM-Andrew Hines)

July 5-7 New England Nationals, Epping, N.H. (TF-Steve Torrance, FC-Matt Hagan)

July 19-21 Dodge Mile-High Nationals, Morrison, Colo.

July 26-28 Sonoma (Calif.) Nationals

Aug. 2-4 Magic Dry Organic Absorbent Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash.

Aug. 15-18 Lucas Oil Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 28-Sept. 2 Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

Sept. 12-15 Mopar Express Lane Nationals, Mohnton, Pa.

Sept. 27-29 AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 11-13 Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 17-20 AAA Texas FallNationals, Ennis, Texas

Oct. 31-Nov. 3 Dodge Nationals, Las Vegas

Nov. 14-17 Auto Club Finals, Pomona, Calif.

Points Leaders

Through Sunday

Top Fuel 1, Steve Torrence, 1,278. 2, Doug Kalitta, 799. 3, Antron Brown, 781. 4, Brittany Force, 777. 5, Mike Salinas, 732.

Funny Car 1, Robert Hight, 1,079. 2, John Force, 903. 3, Tommy Johnson Jr., 891. 4, Ron Capps, 870. 5, Jack Beckman, 851.

Pro Stock 1, Bo Butner, 631. 2, Alex Laughlin, 463. 3, Jason Line, 428. 4, Erica Enders, 427. 5, Greg Anderson, 425.

Pro Stock Motorcycle 1, Andrew Hines, 647. 2, Eddie Krawiec, 581. 3, Hector Arana Jr, 549. 4, Matt Smith, 487. 5, Karen Stoffer, 381.

