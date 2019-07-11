• The family of late Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce confirmed that the actor died from a seizure that stemmed from epilepsy. Boyce died Saturday in Los Angeles at age 20. His family initially announced that he had died from a seizure as a result of a medical condition, but did not disclose what it was at the time. "Cameron's tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy," a representative for the family said in a new statement Tuesday to E! News. "We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral -- which in and of itself, is agonizing." Sources said earlier this week that Boyce had lived with epilepsy. The actor starred on the Disney Channel show Jessie and on the network's Descendants made-for-TV movie series. On Monday, his father thanked those who have offered kind words since his death. "I'm overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received," Victor Boyce said. "It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can't wake up from. I can't thank you guys enough."

• Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are looking to expand their brands under a new corporate umbrella. The Hollywood power couple Wednesday announced the start of a new media venture. According to a statement, Westbrook Inc. will be a cross-platform holding company "formed to execute the Smith family's global content and commerce business strategy." In a statement, the couple said Westbrook's mission is "to spread positive ideas, art and products that entertain and empower the greatest number of lives." Westbrook Studios will serve as the studio home to all new premium TV and motion picture projects. It currently serves Red Table Talk, the Facebook Watch series featuring Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. The company also will develop projects as starring vehicles for Will Smith.

