WALLY HALL: Someone will make star turn at media days

Every year, the SEC Football Media Days results in someone making a preseason team -- but not always the first team -- mainly because he was one of the three players chosen to attend the event.

That player is usually very charming and forthcoming.

Not sure who that player will be this season, but many interesting athletes are scheduled to attend the festivities that begin Monday and end July 18.

Six schools, including the University of Arkansas, are bringing three seniors.

Every team but one has at least one senior in the group.

Alabama is bringing three juniors: wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and linebacker Dylan Moses. None of those will be the unknown guy voted to an all-SEC team.

In fact, expect them all to be selected for the first team. If there was a higher-rated team, they would make that, too.

Ole Miss is the only team bringing a freshman. Redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Corral, who completed 16 of 22 passes in four games before putting the redshirt on, will get some public speaking exercise.

Quarterbacks Tagovailoa, Georgia's Jake Fromm, Missouri's Kelly Bryant, LSU's Joe Burrow and Texas A&M's Kellen Mond are the headliners.

There won't be any major headlines next week, but there will be news. All football fans are ready for that.

What the UA won't get is a lot of national attention.

The Razorbacks are part of Wednesday morning's session, and Chad Morris will follow Nick Saban.

Saban basically says the same thing every year, even thanks the media for attending and all it does for the SEC, but he mostly filibusters so he won't have to answer too many questions.

Alabama is one of the reasons almost 1,000 media members attend, and Arkansas drew the short straw of following the Crimson Tide act.

***

There are 51 days until the University of Arkansas kicks off the 2019 season against Portland State, and single-game tickets went on sale Wednesday starting at $35.

There is also a pick-three package where you choose three of the six home games, or you can let the athletic department pick the three.

To purchase tickets, contact the Arkansas ticket office at (800) 982-4647 or visit arkansasrazorbacks.com.

***

Urban Meyer turned 55 years old Wednesday. There's no telling whether there was a celebration because the controversial, genius former football coach never seems to show much emotion.

Or for that matter, really care what his players did off the field.

His players had issues at Florida and Ohio State, where the proud Buckeyes are hoping to win instead of expecting to win this year season after his departure.

Michigan is the favorite to win the Big Ten East Division, adding salt to the wound for Buckeyes Nation. Nebraska and second-year Coach Scott Frost are the favorites of many to win the West Division.

Frost lost his first six games but finished at 4-8. He returns 13 starters, but that doesn't mean much off of a team with that record.

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has 13 starters back from a 10-3 season. The expectations are almost unreal, but this is his fifth season with the Wolverines, and so far he has underachieved.

Meyer resigned under pressure last season after allegations of spousal abuse against one of his assistant coaches came to light. He is now making podcasts about character.

Someone is probably helping him write the script.

Sports on 07/11/2019