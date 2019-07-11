Sports calendar

CAMPS

BASKETBALL

DENNIS NUTT SHOOTING CAMP

JULY 14-17 Dennis Nutt Shooting Camp at Ouachita Baptist University. obu.edu/tigercamps/mens-basketball/ or call (870) 245-5339.

VOLLEYBALL

VAN COMPTON VOLLEYBALL CAMPS

JULY 12-13 Advanced skills camp. Cost $75-$150. Van Compton vxcompton@ualr.edu or (501) 607-2056.

FOOTBALL

JULY 18 University of Central Arkansas kicking camp. Ninth graders through 12th grade and junior college players., 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. $100 for pre-registration, $115 on day of camp. ucabearsfootball.com.

JULY 19 University of Central Arkansas Friday Night Stripes Camp. Ninth grade through 12th grade and junior college players. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Cost $45 in advance, $60 on day of camp. ucabearsfootball.com.

JULY 20 Arkansas Tech Prospect Camp at Buerkle Field, Russellville. For those entering 9-12 grades and junior-college. Registration 8:30 a.m. Camp 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Cost $40. wonderboysfootballcamps.com

JULY 20 University of Central Arkansas One Day Camp 2. Ninth grade through 12th grade and junior college players. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost $45 in advance, $60 on day of camp. ucabearsfootball.com.

JULY 21 University of Central Arkansas One Day Camp 3. Ninth grade through 12th grade and junior college players. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost $45 in advance, $60 on day of camp. ucabearsfootball.com.

JULY 24 Arkansas Tech Offensive Line/Defensive Line Camp at Buerkle Field, Russellville. For those entering grades 9-12. Check in 8 a.m., Camp 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. wonderboysfootballcamps.com.

GOLF

JULY 13 Little Rock Pro Duffers tournament, Southern Oaks Golf and Country Club, Jacksonville. 8 a.m. tee time. Lee Jeffrey (501) 240-5376.

JULY 27-28 Comfort Inn and Suites Open two-man scramble, $800 cash for first place in each flight. Diamondhead Golf Club, Hot Springs, (501) 262-3745.

NOTE Send additions to this calendar to jhalpern@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 07/11/2019