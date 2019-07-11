Floodwaters reach up to the wheels of a parked car Wednesday on Belfast Street in New Orleans. Video is avaiable at arkansasonline.com/711floods/

System in Gulf drenches New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- A storm swamped New Orleans streets and paralyzed traffic Wednesday as concerns grew that a possible hurricane would strike the Gulf Coast and raise the Mississippi River to the brim of the city's protective levees.

The storm was associated with an atmospheric disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that forecasters said was on track to strengthen into a hurricane by the weekend. The National Hurricane Center expected the system to become a tropical storm today and a hurricane on Friday.

Lines of thunderstorms ranged far out into the Gulf and battered New Orleans, where as much as 8 inches of rain fell over a three-hour period Wednesday morning, officials said.

Mississippi and Texas were also at risk of torrential rains.

In New Orleans, streets turned into small, swift rivers that overturned garbage cans and picked up pieces of floating wood. Water was up to the doors of many cars. Other vehicles were abandoned. Kayakers paddled down some streets.

Photo by AP/MATTHEW HINTON

Jalana Furlough (left) carries her son Drew while Terrian Jones carries Chance Furlough through a flooded street Wednesday in New Orleans after sudden rainfall swamped the city. Lines of thunderstorms ahead of a disturbance in the Gulf that forecasters said was on track to become a hurricane by the weekend battered the city with as much as 8 inches of rain.

Charges filed in Utah student's death

SALT LAKE CITY -- A tech worker was charged Wednesday with murder and kidnapping in the death of a Utah college student whose body was found in a wooded area with her arms bound behind her.

Prosecutors said Ayoola Ajayi, 31, was the last person Mackenzie Lueck communicated with before she disappeared on June 17.

She died from head injuries, and her body was found with her arms bound with zip ties and ropes, District Attorney Sim Gill said while announcing the charges.

Lueck disappeared shortly after she returned from a trip to her California hometown for the funeral of her grandmother and took a Lyft ride from the airport to a park.

She exchanged text messages with Ajayi and met him there, apparently willingly, but her phone was turned off a minute after the last text "and never powered back on," Gill said.

Police later found the charred phone in the backyard of Ajayi's home in Salt Lake City, along with a bone, muscle tissue and part of Lueck's scalp, Gill said.

Photo by Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office via AP

This booking file photo provided by the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office shows Ayoola A. Ajayi.

Couple alleges embryo mix-up in suit

LOS ANGELES -- A Southern California couple is suing a fertility clinic, claiming their embryo was mistakenly implanted in a New York woman, who gave birth to their son as well as a second boy belonging to another couple.

The lawsuit by Anni and Ashot Manukyan alleges an in-vitro fertilization mix-up by CHA Fertility Center in Los Angeles that involves three couples.

"What Anni and Ashot discovered, much to their horror, was that their son had been stolen from them when he was still an embryo and implanted into a stranger that later became his birth mother," claims the suit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The birth mother in New York believed she was carrying twins made from her and her husband's genetic material, the suit says.

Genetic testing confirmed the two infants were not related to the couple and were not related to each other.

In addition, Anni Manukyan was mistakenly implanted with at least one embryo of a stranger, when she thought the embryo resulted from her and her husband's genetic material, according to the lawsuit. That implantation did not result in a successful pregnancy, the court papers say.

It's unclear from the lawsuits who the third couple is or what happened to the other boy.

Ex-officials face federal fraud charges

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rico's former secretary of education and five other people were arrested Wednesday on charges of steering federal money to unqualified, politically connected contractors, federal officials said.

Federal officials said Wednesday morning that former Education Secretary Julia Keleher; former Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration head Angela Avila-Marrero; businessmen Fernando Scherrer-Caillet and Alberto Velazquez-Pinol, and education contractors Glenda E. Ponce-Mendoza and Mayra Ponce-Mendoza, who are sisters, were arrested by the FBI on 32 counts of fraud and related charges.

The alleged fraud involves $15.5 million in federal funding between 2017 and 2019. The Department of Education spent $13 million during Keleher's time as secretary while $2.5 million was spent by the insurance administration when Avila-Marrero was the director.

U.S. Attorney for Puerto Rico Rosa Emilia Rodriguez said Velazquez Pinol had improperly taken advantage of contacts in the education and health insurance agencies to win federal contracts and illegally used federal money to pay for lobbying.

Photo by AP/CARLOS GIUSTI

FBI agents escort businessman Fernando Scherrer-Caillet who was arrested Wednesday on in a fraud case in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

A Section on 07/11/2019