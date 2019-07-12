2 people shot at Little Rock nightclub, police say

Two people were injured in gunfire at a Little Rock nightclub early Friday, authorities said.

Dispatch logs show officers were dispatched shortly before 2:45 a.m. to a reported shooting at Club 428, 4726 Asher Ave.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman said two victims suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. Police didn't release names or ages for either. Three vehicles and a business nearby were also hit by gunfire, but no one was inside any of them.

Investigators believe the gunman opened fire from a vehicle.

No arrests have yet been made, and no information on a suspected motive has been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.