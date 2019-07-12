24-year-old arrested in shooting death of Little Rock teenager

Authorities found an 18-year-old lying in the intersection of 11th and Lewis streets suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Thursday morning. - Photo by Clara Turnage

A 24-year-old was arrested on first-degree murder charges Friday, a day after a Little Rock teenager was shot multiple times in central Little Rock, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock police arrested Anthony Thomas Jr. in the Thursday death of Justin Bell, 18, police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said.

Just after midnight Thursday morning, a 911 caller told dispatchers someone had been shot in the area of West 11th and Lewis streets, Barnes said. The department’s ShotSpotter, a gunshot-detection sensor, also detected gunshots in the area.

Officers found Bell lying in the street, having been shot multiple times, Barnes said. Emergency personnel took Bell to UAMS Medical Center, where he later died.