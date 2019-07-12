All Arkansas coaches in contact with 5-star recruit

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. —Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and his staff are recruiting 2021 ESPN five-star small forward Terrence Clarke.

“I’ve been talking to all of the coaches, everyone,” Clarke said. “They all contact me.”

Clarke (6-6, 190 pounds) of Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., is rated the No. 3 small forward and No. 3 overall prospect nationally. Playing for Expressions Elite of Massachusetts, he averaged 17 points, 5.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game coming into Peach Jam.

He has offers rom Arkansas, Kentucky, UCLA, St. John's, Kansas, Louisville, Indiana, Georgetown and others.

“I have a lot of interest in every school. I haven’t narrowed down or anything like that,” he said.

In a showdown of elite prospects in the 2021 class, Clarke scored 19 points in Thursday's 79-76 loss to Renaissance of New York, led by fellow ESPN five-star small forward Jonathan Kuminga, the No. 2 overall recruit. Kuminga scored 29 points.

Clarke said most schools try to sell the same thing.

“Every school says the same thing,” Clarke said, "the system, the offensive tempo and I can fit into the system.”

He said Arkansas may get a visit.

“I really haven’t narrowed down any visits, but Arkansas will probably be a school I most likely visit,” Clarke said. “I just want to give every school a chance so I’ll probably take an unofficial or an official.”