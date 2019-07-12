Cardinals use 4 in 4th to down Travs

TEXAS LEAGUE

CARDINALS 6, TRAVELERS 4

The Arkansas Travelers led 3-0 after three innings Thursday, but the Springfield Cardinals used a four-run fourth inning to claim a 6-4 victory in front of 4,911 at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Kyle Lewis, who finished 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 2 RBI, doubled to left field to start the second inning for the Travelers and scored on Dom Thompson-Williams' double to left-center field for a 1-0 lead. It grew to 3-0 in the third inning when Donnie Walton drew a two-out walk, followed by Lewis' sixth home run of the season on a 3-2 pitch to right-center field.

Dylan Carlson hit a one-out home run -- his 14th of the season -- to right field on a 1-2 pitch in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to 3-1 before the Cardinals took the lead for good in the fourth. Brian O'Keefe hit his seventh home run of the season to left-center field on the inning's first pitch, and after Justin Toerner flied out, Zach Kirtley singled and scored on Alberto Triunfel's two-out single to right-center field to tie the game at 3-3. Dylan Carlson followed that with a two-run double to give the Cardinals a 5-3 lead.

Lewis hit a one-out single in the sixth and scored on an RBI single by Nick Zammarelli to cut the lead to 5-4 before Springfield added an insurance run in the seventh inning. Michael Perri reached on a two-base error by first baseman Mike Ahmed, O'Keefe walked and Justin Toerner was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Perri scored on Kirtley's RBI ground out, a play that caused Travs Manager Cesar Nicolas to be ejected by first base umpire Jeff Gorman, to set the final margin.

Joe DeCarlo went 2 for 3 for the Travelers, who finsihed with eight hits. Carlson, Triunfel and Rayder Ascanio had two hits each for the Cardinals, who had 10 hits. Darren McCaughan (7-5, 2.89 ERA) took the loss for Arkansas after allowing 5 earned runs on 9 hits with 2 wild pitches and 7 strikeouts in 4 innings. Johan Oviedo (2-4, 6.03 ERA) earned the victory for the Cardinals. He allowed 3 earned runs on 3 hits with 2 walks and 8 strikeouts over his 5 innings of work. Connor Jones earned his second save of the season after allowing 1 hit with 3 strikeouts over the final 2 innings.

Sports on 07/12/2019