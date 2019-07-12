Epstein offers jet, home and cash in request for bail

NEW YORK — Jeffrey Epstein, the financier facing sex-trafficking charges in New York, has been described by prosecutors as a man of enormous wealth: He owns a $77 million mansion on New York’s Upper East Side; a $12 million estate in Palm Beach, Fla.; a private island in the Caribbean; and a private jet, they said.

And Thursday, Epstein, 66, asked a federal judge to allow

him to use some of his wealth to stay out of jail while he awaits trial, filing a detailed bail proposal with the court.

Epstein asked the court to release him on substantial bond and pledged to put up his Manhattan town house and his private jet as collateral. He also proposed he be allowed to remain under house arrest in his Upper East Side home and said he would agree to electronic monitoring of his location. He said he

would surrender his passport and ground his jet.

In addition, his lawyers proposed Epstein would hire private round-the-clock security guards who would “virtually guarantee” he would not flee his house and would show up for court.

The judge in Epstein’s case, Richard Berman, rejected a similar proposal in 2016 from a wealthy Turkish-Iranian gold trader in a money-laundering case.