4 Northwest Arkansas residents face charges after gambling machines found in businesses

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK The Kings Korner 2808 West Huntsville Avenue in Springdale. The Springdale Police Department raided the business in connection with an illegal gambling operation.

Four Northwest Arkansas residents face charges after 31 gambling machines were confiscated from the convenience stores they owned, authorities said.

Tammie Calhoun, 57, Glen Calhoun, 72, Mark Calhoun, 32, and Lindsey Calhoun, 29, all from Springdale, were each charged with two felony counts of keeping a gambling house.

The arrests were part of a lengthy investigation by the Arkansas Beverage Control and the Springdale Police Department, an arrest affidavit states.

Officers with the Springdale Police Department said in 2016 they canvassed the city to tell people to cease operating gambling machines. This included Glen and Tammie Calhoun, who are the owners of Kings Korner and Kings Xpress. This store moved the gambling machines to a hidden operation utilizing a backdoor access to a converted car wash bay, which was being operated as an unmarked gambling room.

Arkansas Beverage Control agents conducted an undercover operation in 2017 and gambled at the Kings Xpress store. An agent warned Tammie Calhoun multiple times that the gambling operations at both stores were illegal and could be punishable by felony charges.

Officers said on April 11, a man was robbed after leaving the Kings Korner store with his $300 payout. A video showed the man gambling at the store and receiving the cash payout.

Officers said on July 1 they walked into the Kings Korner store and saw people gambling on the machines.

Springdale officers and the Arkansas Beverage Control served a search warrant Thursday on Kings Korner and Kings Xpress, where they seized 31 gambling machines, paper evidence and computer records documenting the crimes. Four store employees implicated the owners' son and daughter, Mark and Lindsey, as the people who normally remove the money from the machines.

Officers said Mark Calhoun was arrested on Thursday and Glen, Tammie and Lindsey surrendered on Friday after returning from Kansas City on vacation.