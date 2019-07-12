Hurts Donut Company to hold a '80s themed run in September

Hurts Donut Company is asking for people to sprint toward the ‘80s by signing up for their themed run.

Hurts Donut Company is hosting its very first 5K called Back to the Eighties in Little Rock on Sept. 14. The themed run/walk event is open to all ages. Race registration includes a race shirt, a fresh Huts donut at finish, a bib number, a pair of donut socks, coffee and other surprises.

Packet pickup and registration starts at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m at MacArthur Park. Race registration is $35 for people 16 and up, $25 for 9- to 15-year-olds and free for kids 8 and under. The free ticket will not include a shirt or a donut.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Interested walkers/runners can register at the Hurts Donut website.