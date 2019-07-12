Sections
Breaking: Labor Secretary Acosta resigns amid Epstein deal scrutiny
Labor Secretary Acosta resigns amid Epstein deal scrutiny

Today at 8:53 a.m. 5comments
story.lead_photo.caption President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media with Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, July 12, 2019, before Trump boards Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. and then on to Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is stepping down following criticism of his handling of a plea deal with a wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.

Trump announced the news with Acosta by his side at the White House as Trump left on a trip to the Midwest.

Acosta says stepping aside was the right decision.

He was the U.S. attorney in Miami when he oversaw a 2008 nonprosecution agreement with Epstein. Epstein avoided federal charges and served 13 months in jail.

Similar charges recently filed against Epstein by federal prosecutors in New York had put Acosta's role in the 2008 deal under renewed scrutiny.

Check back for updates in this developing story.

  • RBear
    July 12, 2019 at 9:06 a.m.

    Saw this coming. Trump hates when there is any distraction away from him and Acosta was becoming a distraction. Part of a trend with Trump. You can tell by his "words of support" whether a cabinet official is on the way out. Yet another of the "best and brightest" is on the way out. Trump has more "Acting" secretaries than any other president I've seen.
  • 23cal
    July 12, 2019 at 9:11 a.m.

    "Acosta says stepping aside was the right decision."
    It certainly is.
    Not nominating an incompetent and/or crooked prosecutor to the post in the first place would have been an even more right decision.
    How many of "the best people" with whom Trump surrounded himself are now gone? How many indicted? How many imprisoned? How many resigned in shame like this?
  • Waitjustaminute
    July 12, 2019 at 9:18 a.m.

    So RBear, are you saying he shouldn't have resigned?

  • Waitjustaminute
    July 12, 2019 at 9:19 a.m.

    Top Democrats called for his resignation. He resigned. Yet here you are finding something to complain about.

  • 23cal
    July 12, 2019 at 9:19 a.m.

    Acosta is the 9th cabinet official to leave the Trump administration. There are only 15 cabinet positions.
    *
    For context: During the Obama Administration, there was no turnover in cabinet agencies, two and a half years into his first term. During the Bush Administration, one cabinet secretary had left office as of June 2003.
    *
    What an incompetent clusterpack of an administration.
    *
    Seems the "best and brightest" are a bunch of short-termers: either incompetent sleazes who leave in disgrace or people who commit the unforgivable sin of standing up to Trump.
