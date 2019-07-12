LIST: Fred's to shut 16 more stores in Arkansas

Sixteen more Fred’s retail stores in Arkansas will close, the struggling Memphis-based retailer said Friday.
That brings to 51 the number of stores since April that Fred’s has said it will shutter in the state.
The latest store locations in Arkansas to be closed, according to Friday’s announcement, include De Queen, Dumas, Harrisburg, Holiday Island, Lake Village, Manila, Marianna, Marked Tree, Nashville, Piggott, Pine Bluff, Star City, Vilonia and West Helena.
The stores are among a total of 129 closings the company announced Friday. The remaining 80 stores in the chain will take part in a clearance event as an effort to refocus the product mix, simplify its store portfolio and pay down debt.
All pharmacies, including 69 within the 129 stores that will close, will remain open, the company said.
List of Arkansas stores that are closing
Dequeen: 808 West Collin Raye Dr
Dumas: 611 Us 65 S
Harrisburg: 1301 North Illinois Ave
Holiday Island: #2 Forest Park Ave
Lake Village: 1218 Us-82
Manila: 801 South Highway 77
Marianna: 438 South Alabama St
Marked Tree: 103 Dawson St
Nashville: 614 South Main St
Piggott: 303 East Main St
Pine Bluff: 2809 South Camden Rd
Star City: 1309 S Lincoln St
Vilonia: 10 Eagle St
Warren: 507 West Pine
West Helena: Hwy 49 Twin City S/C
Yellville: 320 Hwy 14 South
Comments