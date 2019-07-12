LIST: Fred's to shut 16 more stores in Arkansas

Sixteen more Fred’s retail stores in Arkansas will close, the struggling Memphis-based retailer said Friday.

That brings to 51 the number of stores since April that Fred’s has said it will shutter in the state.

The latest store locations in Arkansas to be closed, according to Friday’s announcement, include De Queen, Dumas, Harrisburg, Holiday Island, Lake Village, Manila, Marianna, Marked Tree, Nashville, Piggott, Pine Bluff, Star City, Vilonia and West Helena.

The stores are among a total of 129 closings the company announced Friday. The remaining 80 stores in the chain will take part in a clearance event as an effort to refocus the product mix, simplify its store portfolio and pay down debt.

All pharmacies, including 69 within the 129 stores that will close, will remain open, the company said.

List of Arkansas stores that are closing

Dequeen: 808 West Collin Raye Dr

Dumas: 611 Us 65 S

Harrisburg: 1301 North Illinois Ave

Holiday Island: #2 Forest Park Ave

Lake Village: 1218 Us-82

Manila: 801 South Highway 77

Marianna: 438 South Alabama St

Marked Tree: 103 Dawson St

Nashville: 614 South Main St

Piggott: 303 East Main St

Pine Bluff: 2809 South Camden Rd

Star City: 1309 S Lincoln St

Vilonia: 10 Eagle St

Warren: 507 West Pine

West Helena: Hwy 49 Twin City S/C

Yellville: 320 Hwy 14 South