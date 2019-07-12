Man convicted of burning Conway apartment complex sentenced to prison

FILE — David Hartsell was sentenced to prison for the February 2017 arson of the Germantown Apartment Complex in Conway.

An Arkansas man accused of setting the fire that ultimately destroyed a 12-unit apartment complex in Conway and left two people hurt was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

United States District Court Judge D.P. Marshall Jr., sentenced David Hartsell, 52, of Conway, to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay $378,541 in restitution, said Cody Hiland, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Hartsell set the fire, which destroyed the Germantown Apartment Complex, on February 27, 2017. A federal grand jury indicted Hartsell, a former resident of Germantown Apartments at 955 S. German Lane in Conway, on charges of maliciously damaging the complex and possessing three destructive devices in furtherance of arson on July 11, 2017. He pleaded guilty to arson on March 7, 2019.

The early-morning fire resulted from the ignition of two Molotov cocktails — glass bottles containing ignitable liquid and a cloth wick — as well as an improvised incendiary device, according to the indictment. Authorities described that device as a plastic container that held an ignitable liquid and contained a cloth wick.

One tenant’s adult dog and five newborn puppies died in the fire. Another family on the second floor had to jump from their window. One woman fractured five vertebrae in the fall. Her husband then had to drop their young children out the window to people waiting to catch them below.

An Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives agent said at the sentence hearing that an upstairs tenant who had no other means of escape from his apartment had to run through his front door and a wall of flame and jump from the balcony. He said this individual suffered significant burns over most of his body, and suffered a serious heart injury from the impact of the fall.

“Hartsell’s reckless behavior placed innocent people, including several small children, in the path of a raging fire. He also permanently displaced numerous families from their homes. This senseless destruction will not be tolerated,” Hiland said in a news release.