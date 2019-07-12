Missouri man found walking around with part of his scalp missing in northeast Arkansas

A Missouri man appears to have been scalped last week in northeast Arkansas, but how, when and where it occurred is a mystery since he was high on meth, authorities said.

Officer Christopher Shull with the Jonesboro Police Department said on July 6 he was dispatched to a Citgo at the intersection of Highland Drive and Nettleton Avenue in reference to a pedestrian accident.

A gas station worker told dispatch that an unidentified man, who was bleeding severely from the back of the head, came into the store and said he was hit by a car, but didn’t remember where or when. The man then left walking toward the railroad tracks at E. Highland Drive and E. Nettleton Avenue.

“I patrolled the area attempting to locate the male and made contact with a white male matching the description given to me near the dead end of School St.,”

Shull said. “I asked him if he minded removing his cap for me so I could see his head. [The victim] willingly removed his cap and it was at this point I could see a severe laceration to the top and back of his head with a large portion of his scalp missing and his head continuing to bleed. I also observed (the victim’s) skull to be exposed.”

The man told police he woke up with the injury and didn’t know what had happened to him. The man was then transported to St. Bernards Regional Medical Center.

At the hospital, the man said he currently uses methamphetamine and that he took some two or three days before he was found by police. He said he was still coming down from the meth while he was at the hospital.

Shull said he found a silver folding razor knife in the man’s pants. He said the knife had blood on the outside of it as did other items due to the man’s clothing being “saturated” in blood.

“Upon opening the knife however it was clogged inside the mechanisms of the knife and inside the handle partially coagulated dark crimson colored jellied blood consistent with the knife being the weapon used to scalp (the victim),” Shull said. “(The victim) advised that the knife was not his and he did not know who it belonged to even though it was inside his very own pants pocket."

Shull said the knife was confiscated and the case is being listed as an incident at this time due to the victim not knowing what happened to himself, as well as where this incident actually occurred and the fact that he didn't know who did it to him.