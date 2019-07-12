Yadier Molina of the St. Louis Cardinals has been placed on the injured list with a strained right thumb.

CARDINALS

Molina on IL

The St. Louis Cardinals placed catcher Yadier Molina on the injured list with a strained right thumb and activated infielder Matt Carpenter as part of a series of roster moves Thursday.

St. Louis also brought up left-hander Chasen Shreve from Class AAA Memphis, optioned left-hander Tyler Webb and outfielder Rangel Ravelo to Memphis, and transferred pitcher Jordan Hicks to the 60-day IL update ahead of their series against Arizona beginning tonight.

Molina's move to the IL was retroactive to Monday. The nine-time All-Star, who missed 12 games in May and June with a similar injury, pinch hit on Saturday but hasn't started a game since June 3.

Carpenter has been sidelined since June 29 with a lower back strain.

Shreve appeared in 20 games for the Cardinals last season, and is 2-1 with a 3.80 ERA in 37 games for Memphis this season. Kinzer made his big league debut June 2, going 0 for 7 for St. Louis.

ROYALS

Starling gets call

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals are bringing Bubba Starling to the majors, culminating a journey that took eight years in the minors for the hometown hero and former first-round draft pick.

Starling will join the Royals for the opener of their series against Detroit tonight.

The 26-year-old outfielder, who starred at nearby Gardner-Edgerton High School, has struggled for years to live up to enormous expectations in the minors. But he is hitting .310 with 7 home runs and 38 RBI in his first full season at Class AAA Omaha, and recently played in that level's all-star game.

Starling was chosen fifth overall in the 2011 draft, signing for a $7.5 million bonus -- then the second-largest in draft history and the most guaranteed money to a prep player.

The Royals will make a corresponding roster move today.

ASTROS

Marisnick suspended

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick was suspended two games and fined an undisclosed amount for a home plate collision with Los Angeles Angles catcher Jonathan Lucroy on Sunday.

"Obviously, I still feel terrible about it," Marisnick said. "I know deep down in my heart that I had no intent to hurt or make contact with him."

Chief Baseball Officer of MLB Joe Torre said he didn't think Marisnick intended to injure Lucroy.

Lucroy left the game on a cart and was taken to a Houston hospital. He suffered a concussion and a fractured nose.

Marisnick is appealing the suspension. He was not in the lineup Thursday night against the Texas Rangers as the teams begin a four-game series at Globe Life Park.

RED SOX

Ortiz has third surgery

Surgeons operated for a third time on future baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz after unexpected health woes arose more than a month after he survived a Dominican Republic assassination attempt gone wrong, his wife announced Thursday.

"Earlier this week, David underwent a third surgery for complications resulting from his gunshot wound," said a statement from Tiffany Ortiz. "David is recovering well and is in good spirits."

Ortiz, 43, was shot once in the back at point-blank range by a lone shooter in what authorities later said was a case of mistaken identity. The gunman was one of 14 suspects arrested by police in the Dominican Republic, where Ortiz was critically wounded on June 9 while sitting in an outdoor cafe.

Dominican doctors performed emergency surgery on Ortiz before the slugger known as Big Papi was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital for a second operation. Ortiz, who lost his gall bladder and part of his intestine in the shooting aftermath, remains in the Boston hospital more than a month after his arrival.

The supposed target of the assassination plot was Sixto David Fernandez, who was sharing a table with Ortiz. Fernandez's cousin Victor Hugo Gomez reportedly targeted him over a long-standing feud, with the alleged plot "mastermind" convinced the relative was an informant for Dominican drug enforcers.

