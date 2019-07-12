GOLF

Diaz takes lead

Roberto Diaz shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic at Silvis, Ill. Playing in the final group of the day off the first tee, the 32-year-old Mexican player birdied four of the first holes, eagled the par-5 10th and birdied three of the last five in the bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. He took the lead with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th. Diaz is winless on the PGA Tour. Adam Long and Russell Henley were two strokes back. Martin Laird was another stroke back at 65 with Ryan Palmer, Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks), Vaughn Taylor, Zack Sucher and Ryan Blaum. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 5-under 66 and is tied for 10th. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) had a 2-over 73.

Two out front

Alena Sharp of Canada and Youngin Chun of South Korea shared the Marathon Classic lead at 7-under 64 on Thursday, a stroke ahead of Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) and three others at Highland Meadows Golf Club at Sylvania, Ohio. Sharp, 38, winless on the LPGA Tour, had eight birdies and a bogey. Chun, 19, also seeking her first LPGA Tour victory, had a bogey-free round. Lewis won the last of her 12 LPGA Tour titles in 2017. She was born in nearby Toledo and has an endorsement deal with Marathon Oil. Azahara Munoz, Caroline Masson and Jenny Haglund matched Lewis at 65. Lexi Thompson was at 66 with U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6, Carlota Ciganda and Clariss Guce. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 1-over 72.

Stricker on top

Steve Stricker topped the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship leaderboard at 5 under with a hole to play Thursday when the first round was suspended for the day because of lightning. Stricker had a hole-in-one on the 184-yard, par-3 seventh at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. Play was suspended at 12:55 p.m., and called for the day at 5:05 p.m. Paul Goydos was second at 2 under after five holes. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 1-under 69. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks), who had played 8 holes, Jay Haas (15 holes), Duffy Waldorf (12 holes), Wes Short (10 holes), Miguel Angel Jimenez (8 holes), Lee Janzen (5 holes), Corey Pavin (5 holes) and Bart Bryant (3 holes) also were 1 under. Bernhard Langer was even par after six holes. Defending champion Vijay Singh was 1 over with two holes left. Glen Day (Little Rock) was 1 over after four holes.

Ledesma leads

Nelson Ledesma shot a 7-under 65 to take a 2-stroke lead Thursday in the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Colorado Championship at Berthoud, Colo. Ledesma had six birdies on the first nine holes but had bogeys on Nos. 10 and 14, along with three birdies, on the last nine. Will Zalatoris, Rico Hoey and Max Greyserman are tied for second at two strokes back. Ethan Tracy (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 3-under 69 and is tied for 13th. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) had a 70. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 71. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) and Matt Atkins (Henderson State) each shot even-par 72. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) had a 73.

Four in front

Matt Kuchar shot an 8-under 63 on Thursday to share the lead with three players in a low-scoring opening round at the Scottish Open at North Berwick, Scotland. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, the highest-ranked players in the field, opened with 67s -- a score only slightly better than the field average on a day when 118 players broke par at The Renaissance Club, which was softened by heavy early-morning rain. Kuchar made two eagles on his first nine and ran off four birdies in five holes to reach 9 under before bogeying his last hole of the day, the par-3 ninth. He was joined atop the leaderboard by Romain Wattel, Nino Bertasio and Edoardo Molinari. Lee Slattery, Erik Van Rooyen, Thomas Pieters, Andy Sullivan, Jamie Donaldson, Kalle Samooja and Thomas Aiken had 64s. Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter were among those at 65. Rickie Fowler, who won at nearby Gullane in 2015, struggled to a 71.

FOOTBALL

Bowl partners set

The Atlantic Coast Conference has agreements with 13 bowl games from Boston to San Diego for the 2020-25 seasons. The ACC announced its bowl partners for the next postseason cycle Thursday and they included a few new additions. The conference will now send a team to the Holiday Bowl in San Diego and a newly created game to be played at Fenway Park in Boston and run by ESPN. The ACC did not renew agreements with the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La., and the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit. The conference also has an agreement in which the Gasparilla Bowl in St. Petersburg, Fla., the Birmingham Bowl in Alabama and the First Responders Bowl in Dallas will collaborate on the selection of one ACC team each season.

Norton at fault

Miami Dolphins player Kendrick Norton was at fault for a two-car accident last week that resulted in the amputation of his left arm, ending his football career, according to a Thursday crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Norton was issued a citation for an improper lane change of his 2017 Ford F250, which crashed into the right side of a 2015 Maserati before it slammed into a concrete barrier and overturned onto its roof. While no tests for alcohol or other drugs were administered, investigators determined Norton and his passenger, Shakir Williams, 34, were not suspected of alcohol or drug use. Norton and Williams, however, were not wearing seatbelts during the incident, which occurred around 1:18 a.m. on July 4 on the Dolphin Expressway westbound ramp leading to the Palmetto Expressway near Miami. Investigators said the other driver, Jessie Pena, 30, of Miami, was also not suspected of alcohol or drug use. Pena and her passenger in the Maserati, Osdany Jimenez, 38, of Miami, were not injured in the incident. Norton's representation, First Round Management, said Norton has already had three surgeries and could require at least two more before he can proceed toward having a prosthetic arm.

BASKETBALL

Captains named

Elena Delle Donne is a captain of the WNBA All-Star Game for the second consecutive year. This time she'll be facing a team captained by A'ja Wilson. The WNBA announced the pair as captains Thursday for the All-Star Game in Las Vegas that will be played on July 27. Delle Donne's team lost to Candace Parker's squad last year in the All-Star contest. The Washington Mystics star led the fan balloting. Wilson and Delle Donne will select their teams from the other starters chosen by the fans, media and players. Other frontcourt players include Wilson's teammate Liz Cambage, Phoenix's Brittney Griner, Seattle's Natasha Howard and Connecticut's Jonquel Jones. The four starting guards are Los Angeles' Chelsea Gray, Seattle's Jewell Loyd, Las Vegas' Kayla McBride and New York's Kia Nurse.

SOCCER

World Cup draw

The United States was drawn to play Senegal, Japan and the Netherlands in the group stage of the Under-17 World Cup in Brazil. The U.S. opens Group D play Oct. 27 against Senegal at Cariacica, meets Japan three days later in Cariacica and closes the first round versus the Netherlands in Goiania. The other groups determined Thursday during the draw at FIFA's office in Zurich: Group A: Angola, Brazil, Canada, New Zealand. Group B: Australia, Ecuador, Hungary, Nigeria. Group C: Chile, France, Haiti, South Korea. Group E: Argentina, Cameroon, Spain, Tajikistan. Group F: Italy, Mexico, Paraguay, Solomon Islands. The U.S. lost 4-1 to eventual champion England in the quarterfinals two years ago. The Americans' best finish was fourth in 1999 with a roster that included Landon Donovan and DaMarcus Beasley.

Sports on 07/12/2019