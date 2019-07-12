60 dogs, cats found in 'unlivable' conditions at Arkansas home, authorities say

An Arkansas woman is under investigation for animal cruelty after nearly 60 dogs and cats were found at her home, authorities said.

Deputies with the Arkansas County sheriff's office started investigating almost a week ago after they received a tip about animal hoarding at 2C & B Lane, outside of Stuttgart.

“One of my deputies went out there to do a welfare check on the home after receiving complaints of barking and things like that,” Chief Deputy Randy Bateman said. “Dogs tried to attack him while he was there and he noticed the two to three dogs in one pen."

Authorities executed a search warrant and found about 20 cats and 38 to 40 dogs in and around the residence.

The size and age of the dogs varied, but most were living in cruel conditions.

“A veterinarian had to put one of the dogs down on the scene because it was so sick and one of them died on the way to the vet,” Bateman said. “Most of the dogs had heartworms and were dehydrated and didn’t have food. The water would have dust in it or algae in it.”

The cats were all inside the home, but there was no air conditioning in the building.

"The conditions in the home were unlivable," Bateman said. "It smelled horrible and there was feces everywhere. It was animal cruelty, but I don't believe it was intentional cruelty."

Most of the dogs were suffering from various diseases and raw ears because of flies.

Bateman said they also found a hole in the ground between the kennels that held the bodies of rotting dead dogs.

The animals were transported to shelters in DeWitt and Benton.

“We have been receiving donations for the dogs and the cats were all transported to Saline County,” Bateman said. “The community is really coming together to help these animals.”

Bateman said the problems at the residence had been ongoing for years, but authorities didn’t know the full scale of the situation until the warrant was executed.

“We could only see a few pens from the road because they were so many trees and things like that,” Bateman said. “I don’t think she meant any harm. She was just a 55-year-old female who was hoarding dogs and it got away from her. People would drop dogs off at her home because they knew she would take them in.”

The woman was arrested on one count of animal cruelty and bonded out. Bateman declined to name the woman, saying the investigation was still in progress.