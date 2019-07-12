Police: North Little Rock teen killed in shooting

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A North Little Rock teen died Thursday evening after he was shot multiple times near an apartment complex, a police spokeswoman said.

North Little Rock police responding to a shots-fired call around 9:25 p.m. Thursday at 930 W. Scenic Drive, The Ridge apartments, found 19-year-old Jarvis Kolen on a nearby sidewalk suffering multiple gunshot wounds, police spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Cooper said.

First responders transported Kolen to a local hospital, where he later died, Cooper said.

The investigation is ongoing.