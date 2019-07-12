NLR officers arrest yeller toting sword

A North Little Rock man armed with a sword and smelling of intoxicants, yelled at a police officer near a public library Thursday, frightening passers-by, an arrest report said.

A North Little Rock police officer stopped Eddie Ronnie Givens Jr., 42, at the William F. Laman Public Library on Thursday afternoon because of an "earlier incident," the report said. The report did not give any details about that incident.

While talking to the officer, Givens began yelling profanities and causing a scene, the report said, and the officer arrested him on charges of carrying a weapon and disorderly conduct.

Givens was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Report says man urinated in public

With his pants around his ankles and an open beer sitting next to him, a Little Rock man urinated in public Thursday afternoon, drawing the attention of police officers, an arrest report said.

A Little Rock police officer arrested Dwayne Donell Turner, 50, on charges of indecent exposure and drinking in public after seeing the man urinate near 11th and Scott streets, the report said.

Turner was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening, the jail's roster said.

Woman in custody on various counts

A Little Rock woman spat on an emergency responder and threatened to kick officers after police found her lying on a sidewalk early Thursday, an arrest report said.

Diana Sue Ward, 53, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree terroristic threatening and public intoxication just after midnight Wednesday after police found her lying on the sidewalk in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the report said.

Ward was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 07/12/2019