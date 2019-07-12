Seven from UCA on preseason teams

The University of Central Arkansas had seven selections to the Southland Conference preseason teams announced Thursday.

Running back Carlos Blackman was named to the first team.

The Bears' secondary placed three on the teams with Juan Jackson earning first-team honors after leading UCA with 91 tackles last year. UCA's second-leading tackler, Jackie Harvell, and Robert Rochell made the second team. Also on the first team was defensive lineman Chris Terrell.

Two offensive linemen were selected: Hunter Watts to the first team and Toby Sanderson to the second team.

BASEBALL

ATU's McDearmon GAC's top scholar-athlete

Arkansas Tech University's Dylan McDearmon was named the Great American Conference Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Thursday.

McDearmon, who is completing his master's degree in business administration and has a 4.0 grade point average, recently was named a consensus all-region and first team all-Great American Conference pick after hitting .349 with 11 home runs and 39 runs scored.

TRACK AND FIELD

Vandeput reaches final at Swedish event

Arkansas State University thrower Babette Vandeput advanced to the final round of the women's discus with a season-best performance at the European U23 Championships in Gavle, Sweden.

Vandeput had a throw of 170-3 on her third attempt to advance to today's final. That mark also was good enough to improve her lead atop the Belgian U23 leaderboard in the event.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

All-Academic nominations sought

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is taking nominations for its 2019 high school All-Academic Team.

Seniors who graduated in the 2018-19 academic year and played at least one varsity sport are eligible. Only coaches, teachers and administrators may nominate athletes who finished in the top 10% of their class and scored a 25 or higher on the ACT. Please include a contact number, the student's college choice and probable college major in the nomination.

Entries may be emailed to Jeremy Muck at jmuck@arkansasonline.com. The deadline is July 21.

