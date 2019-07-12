Teen shot in nose in southwest Little Rock, authorities say

A Little Rock teenager was shot in the nose in an apparent shootout in southwest Little Rock Thursday, a police report said.

Officers on standby in the area of 37th and Malloy streets Thursday evening heard multiple gunshots and headed toward them, the report said. A resident flagged the officers down and said he’d also heard the shots and saw a black SUV drive east on West 37th Street, the report said.

Officers found several different caliber shell casings and a puddle of fluid they believed to be from a vehicle on the street, and a 911 caller told dispatchers that a minor had been shot, the report said.

Officers found the victim, a 16-year-old boy not identified in the report, near 3416 Ludwig St. with a bullet lodged in his “nasal cavity,” the report said. Little Rock Fire Department medics treated the injury until MEMS first responders took the boy to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, the report said.

There were multiple bullet holes in the doors an grill of the Toyota Corolla in which the injured teen, a 17-year-old and a 27-year-old were traveling, investigators reported.

A house in the 3700 block of Malloy Street was also struck by a stray bullet from the shooting, the report said.