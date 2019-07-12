Woman drives herself to hospital after getting hit in Little Rock drive-by shooting, police say

An apparent shootout between a man and an unknown vehicle resulted in a woman getting shot in the leg Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said they responded to 2301 S. Ringo Street around 7:45 p.m. after learning a 60-year-old woman’s home had been shot up. The woman told officers she was inside her bedroom when she heard approximately 20 gunshots. Several bullet holes were found on the north side of the residence.

While officers were on scene they were told that a 43-year-old woman had driven herself to UAMS Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right leg. The woman told police she was standing by her car outside of residence on S. Ringo Street and talking to two people when she was told that a purple Cadillac was coming their direction and was going to start shooting. She said at that time people began shooting from the vehicle toward them. The woman said she fell, causing her concealed handgun and holster to fall on the ground.

A 44-year-old man that was with the injured woman said he picked up the gun and began shooting back at the Cadillac.

The 43-year-old said she didn’t know she was shot until she was inside her vehicle. She said she drove herself to UAMS while the man she was with used his belt to wrap up her leg.

Officers said they were able to collect shell casings from the scene.