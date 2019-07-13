Arkansas trying to convince 4-star forward to visit

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Highly regarded ESPN four-star small forward Cam’Ron Fletcher is hush-hush about possible official visits, but Arkansas is making its best case in hopes he will make a trip to Fayetteville.

“I have a good relationship with them,” Fletcher said. “They’re telling me they can make me a pro and develop my game if I come to Arkansas.”

Fletcher (6-6, 210 pounds) of Vashon High School in St. Louis has numerous scholarship offer from schools including Arkansas, Iowa State, Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan State, North Carolina, Iowa and others.

Playing for Bradley Beal of the Nike EYBL circuit, Fletcher said said Arkansas stays in touch with him.

“That’s why I’m really considering them,” Fletcher said.

ESPN also rates him the No. 11 small forward and the No. 45 overall recruit nationally.

Arkansas assistant coach Chris Crutchfield heads up Fletcher’s recruitment.

“I feel comfortable with him,” Fletcher said. “He talks to me like everyday and he tells me things I like to hear. He tells the truth.”

Bradley Beal went 4-9 during Nike EYBL play and failed to qualify for the Peach Jam. Fletcher said playing in the Peach Invitational still allowed him to be seen by college coaches.

“It’s still pretty good because the coaches are still out so I can’t complain about that,” he said.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, assistant Corey Williams and Crutchfield watched Flecther and Moses Moody play Friday afternoon. Moody and Fletcher are teammates.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams, Florida coach Mike White and Michigan coach Juwan Howard were some of the others on hand.

Crutchfield attended Bradley Beal's evening game Friday.

Fletcher plans to take his five official visits before making his college decision in September. His mother and high school coach will advise him on a decision.

“The things I’m looking for are a relationship and history of who they’ve sent to the league, like one-and-dones or two,” Fletcher said.