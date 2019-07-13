Arms-sales plans draw Chinese threat

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (center) and Michael Splinter (left), chairman of the Taiwan U.S. Chamber of Commerce, speak to reporters as the two arrive Friday in New York for a chamber conference.

BEIJING -- China said Friday that it would impose sanctions on American companies involved in the recently proposed sale of more than $2 billion in arms to Taiwan.

Beijing has threatened similar penalties after previous U.S. weapons sales to Taiwan, a self-governing island that China considers a rogue part of its territory. The sanctions promised in those cases have not materialized so far.

"The United States' arms sales to Taiwan constitute a serious violation of international law and the norms governing international relations," Geng Shuang, a spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, said during a news briefing, without offering specifics on how and when the American companies involved would be penalized.

China also said Friday that the U.S. should not allow an ongoing visit by Taiwan's president to New York.

President Tsai Ing-wen is in New York on a two-night "transit" stop en route to an official visit to four Caribbean nations. She was scheduled to deliver a speech to a U.S.-Taiwan business summit and attend a dinner with members of the Taiwanese-American community.

"We urge the U.S. to abide by the 'one China' principle and ... not allow Tsai Ing-wen's stopover, cease official exchanges with Taiwan and refrain from providing any platform for separatist Taiwan independence forces," Geng said at a daily briefing.

Taiwan split from China during a civil war in 1949, and Tsai has resisted Chinese pressure for reunification under the "one country, two systems" framework that governs Hong Kong.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on a visit to Hungary, said his country has grave concern about Tsai's U.S. visits. She is scheduled to make another two-night stop on her way home.

Before departing, Tsai said Thursday that she wants to share the values of democracy and perseverance with Taiwan's friends.

"Our democracy has not come easily and now is facing the threat and technological penetration of foreign forces," she said, in a veiled reference to China.

The United States is required to provide weapons for Taiwan's defense under a law enacted in 1979, when Washington was shifting diplomatic relations to Beijing and away from Taipei, the island's capital. China has long viewed U.S. arms sales to Taiwan as an affront to its sovereignty.

Congress was notified Monday of the two latest proposed sales. Included in the deals are Abrams tanks, which are made by General Dynamics; heavy equipment transporters, made by Oshkosh; and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles from Raytheon. Hercules armored vehicles, made by the British company BAE Systems, are also part of the proposed deal.

Any sanctions from Beijing would not affect U.S. defense contractors' arms businesses, as American firms have been barred from selling weapons to mainland China since the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989. But sanctions could affect their nonmilitary sales in China.

General Dynamics, for instance, makes combat vehicles and submarines, but also Gulfstream private jets, which are highly coveted among China's ultrarich. The company does not report its sales in China, but it said it brought in $2.3 billion in revenue in the Asia-Pacific region last year.

Raytheon has said it does not sell any products to China. But the defense giant is seeking to merge with the aerospace business of United Technologies, which sells aircraft engines in China and has developed aircraft electronics in collaboration with Chinese partners. United Technologies also owns the elevator-maker Otis, which says it won contracts last year to supply 2,500 escalators and elevators in 11 Chinese cities.

The merger with Raytheon was announced last month and still needs to be approved by both companies' shareholders.

Oshkosh has designed and sold vehicles to the U.S. military for nearly a century, but it also makes rescue and firefighting vehicles that it says are used at more than 30 airports in China. Oshkosh also says its airport snow removal vehicles are used in Beijing.

United Technologies, Oshkosh and Raytheon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A General Dynamics representative declined to comment.

Information for this article was contributed by Raymond Zhong of The New York Times, and by staff members of The Associated Press.

