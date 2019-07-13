Art and Volunteering

Friday night was the monthly 2nd Friday night art in downtown LR. We changed our routine just a bit by starting at the Butler Center,

then HAM,

then Old State House

and ended at the Capital Hotel for dinner. I thought because of the heat, there might be lighter crowds, but that was not the case. In addition to the art walk, the international taekwondo association is in town--the largest convention in LR, so downtown was hopping. The Pulaski County garden at HAM looks great.



I need to ask them what they are going to do with the giant amaranth they are growing. Quite showy.



We saw some lovely art, listened to some lively music, visited with many friends along the way and even got to see Barry Thomas painting live in the lobby of the Capital Hotel.

We had an excellent dinner in the Capital Bar & Grill before heading home. It was right at dusk and we saw two not very bright people riding the electric scooters on Markham. No helmets, no reflective tape or lights. A bad idea for sure!

Retirement has allowed me to be more social and participate in more events close to home, but I also know I want to do some volunteer work. I have been advised to go slowly, give myself a year to adjust and get the lay of the land so to speak. It has now been over 6 months, and I know I want to help the Humane Society, so today a friend and I took the required training to be a volunteer.

We learned about the workings of the Pulaski County Humane Society, and that they get no outside funding besides what they raise. We learned about the many volunteer opportunities and got a walking tour of the facility.

We also did some hands-on training learning how to walk the dogs, how to socialize them and what to look for.

I am not going to be too involved directly with the dogs--I am afraid my home would look like a kennel because I would bring them all home. I actually think it is sadder with all the older dogs than the puppies, which will quickly get adopted. It was an interesting and educational experience and now I need to get started finding my role.