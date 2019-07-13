Barry's rain threatens New Orleans

Chef Frank Turner (left) and dishwasher Keith Brooks board up windows Friday at the Crescent City Steaks restaurant in New Orleans ahead of Tropical Storm Barry’s landfall. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/713barry

NEW ORLEANS -- Building toward hurricane strength, Tropical Storm Barry began hitting Louisiana with wind and rain Friday as it closed in for what could be a long, slow drenching that could trigger flooding in and around New Orleans.

With the strengthening storm expected to blow ashore early today near Morgan City as the first hurricane of the season, authorities rushed to close floodgates and raise the barriers around the New Orleans metropolitan area of 1.3 million people for fear of disastrous flooding.

About 3,000 National Guard troops along with other rescue crews were posted around the state with boats, high-water vehicles and helicopters. Drinking water was lined up, and utility crews with bucket trucks moved into position in the region.

"This is happening. ... Your preparedness window is shrinking," National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said. "It's powerful. It's strengthening. And water is going to be a big issue."

Late Friday, residents received good news from forecasters: the Mississippi River is expected to crest in New Orleans at about 17.1 feet, not 19 feet as had been earlier predicted. The levees protecting the city range from about 20 to 25 feet in height.

While 10,000 people or more in exposed, low-lying areas along the Gulf Coast were told to leave, no evacuations were ordered in New Orleans, where city officials instead urged residents to "shelter in place" starting at 8 p.m.

"My concerns are just hoping it's not going to be another Katrina," said Donald Wells, a restaurant cook in New Orleans.

Forecasters said slow-moving Barry could unload 10 to 20 inches of rain through Sunday across a swath of Louisiana that includes New Orleans and Baton Rouge, as well as southwestern Mississippi, with pockets in Louisiana getting 25 inches.

The storm's leading edges lashed the state with bands of rain for most of the day, and some coastal roads were already under water Friday morning.

Barry was expected to arrive as a weak hurricane, just barely over the 74 mph windspeed threshold. But authorities warned people not to be fooled by that.

"Nobody should take this storm lightly just because it's supposed to be a Category 1 when it makes landfall," Gov. John Bel Edwards said. "The real danger in this storm was never about the wind anyway. It's always been about the rain."

Authorities took unprecedented precautions: The governor said it was the first time all floodgates were sealed in the New Orleans-area Hurricane Risk Reduction System. Still, he said he didn't expect the river to spill over the levees.

Workers also shored up and raised the levee system in places with beams, sheet metal and other barriers.

Barry's downpours could prove to be a severe test of the improvements made to New Orleans' flood defenses since the city was devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The Mississippi River is already running abnormally high because of heavy spring rains and snowmelt upstream, and the ground around New Orleans is soggy because of an 8-inch torrent earlier this week.

"The river should be taken seriously. It's a really powerful river," said Nadia Jenkins of New Orleans. She hadn't yet decided whether to leave but wasn't taking any chances: "We're prepared. We've got stuff stocked up. Car is gassed."

Scientists say global warming is responsible for more intense and more frequent storms and floods, but without extensive study, they cannot directly link a single weather event to the changing climate.

Late Friday, Barry was about 75 miles south of Morgan City, with winds of 65 mph. Tracking forecasts showed the storm moving toward Chicago, swelling the Mississippi River basin with water that must eventually flow south again.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed an emergency declaration and President Donald Trump declared a federal emergency for Louisiana, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate relief efforts.

Katrina caused catastrophic flooding in New Orleans 14 years ago and was blamed for more than 1,800 deaths in Louisiana and other states, by some estimates.

In its aftermath, the Army Corps of Engineers began a multibillion-dollar hurricane-protection system that isn't complete. The work included repairs and improvements to some 350 miles of levees and more than 70 pumping stations.

Information for this article was contributed by Chevel Johnson, Rebecca Santana, Sarah Blake Morgan, Jay Reeves and Jonathan Drew of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/DAVID J. PHILLIP

Ashley Boudreaux ties sandbags Friday in Baton Rouge ahead as Tropical Storm Barry approaches. The strengthening storm is expected to be a hurricane by the time it blows ashore early today. New Orleans officials rushed to close floodgates and raise barriers for fear of disastrous flooding.

A map showing the projected path of Tropical Storm Barry.

