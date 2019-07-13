BEST EVER! Speed key weapon for Spearmon

STAFF PHOTO ANDY SHUPE Wallace Spearmon, center, shown winning his heat in the 100 meters at the state track meet his senior year, was a three-sport standout at Fayetteville High School, but went on to be a two-time NCAA champion in the 200 meters and an Olympian.

Wallace Spearmon Jr. still has his name etched in the track and field record books at Fayetteville High School. But one of the top U.S. sprinters is now looking to leave his mark in a different way.

As the Olympian starts to transition from life as an elite athlete, he's hoping to help guide youngsters down the right path and be an example like the many he had growing up in Northwest Arkansas.

BEST EVER! Who was the best athlete ever at your school? The sports staff of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will highlight 14 former prep standouts over the next two weeks WALLACE SPEARMON JR. SCHOOL Fayetteville YEAR GRADUATED 2003 SPORTS PLAYED Basketball, Football, Track and Field WHY HIM? Spearmon was a three-sport standout at Fayetteville High School with his overall speed and athleticism helping him to excel in basketball and football. He ranks as one of the top 200-meter sprinters in the world. … Clocked a 19.65 in the 200 in 2006, which still ranks as the eighth fastest time ever in the event. … Made the U.S. Olympic team twice, finishing third in the 2008 Summer Olympics but later was disqualified for stepping out of his lane. … Won silver medal once and bronze medal twice in the 200 at the World Track and Field Championships. … Caught 35 passes for 604 yards and four touchdowns as a senior receiver at Fayetteville High School and was named to the West All-Stars for the Arkansas High School Coaches’ Association All-Star Game. … Earned all-state honors in football and was a two-time All-Arkansas selection in track and field, winning the 100 and 200 meters at the Meet of Champions twice. … Won NCAA Outdoor title in the 200 meters twice and won the indoor title once.

The 34-year-old is aiming for one last shot at the Olympics in 2020, but he's already working to help others, serving as a volunteer assistant coach for the University of Arkansas women's track team this year and a junior relays coach for Team USA. Not to mention he's involved as a member of the board of directors for USA Track and Field.

But he wants to continue to find ways to mentor young people since he had so many good role models.

Spearmon was born in Chicago but raised in Fayetteville. He recalls growing up as a toddler tagging along with his father to track practice at Arkansas.

"We didn't have a babysitter," Spearmon said. "I probably learned what a drive phase was before I could read a whole book."

Even today, he reeled off names of many individuals who were positive influences in one way or another. He talked about how then-Fayetteville football coach Mike Adams, now at Farmington, visited with his mother when Spearmon's grades slipped or how Pamela Baker took extra time in the classroom.

"Math and science, to this day, aren't my strong points," Spearmon said. "Pamela Baker helped me out a lot. She knew I was trying. I still have good relationships with these people.

"I remember not really knowing what was going to happen in the future. I was making lifelong, grown-up decisions as an adolescent. For me, friends, family and sports put me on the right path. I found that at an early age, that was my sanctuary."

The three-sport standout in high school had college scholarship offers to play football as a receiver but ultimately chose track and field, and that turned out to be the right call.

He made two Olympic teams and looked to have earned a medal, finishing third in the 200 meters in 2008. But he was later disqualified for stepping out of his lane.

However, Spearmon collected plenty of other hardware, earning a silver medal and two bronze in the 200 at the World Championships and gold as part of the U.S. 4x100 relay team at the World Championships in 2007. His time of 19.85 seconds in the 200 still ranks eighth overall and was the third-best clocking when he ran it in 2010.

Spearmon's speed and overall athleticism are always what made him stand out, according to several former coaches.

Adams recalls one play specifically in which he just out-ran the entire Russellville defense.

"We threw a wide screen on third-and-8, and we didn't get a great block on the corner," Adams said. "But we got enough of him. He gave the safety a little juke, and he got a hand on him. It looked like a bunch of guys had a chance to get him, but he accelerated so much.

"Looking at it on film, it looked like everyone else was standing still."

Fayetteville basketball coach Brad Stamps wished he had video of a defensive play Spearmon made to stop a fast break.

"I can't remember who it was against, but we were in a bad spot," Stamps said. "They threw it ahead and had a run-out. But Wallace came from the opposite side of the floor and blocked the ball off the top of the glass. I looked at coach (Barry) Gebhart, and he was just like 'Wow.'

"There's no way he should have caught the kid, much less blocked it."

Fayetteville track coach Drew Yoakum said Spearmon might have been a better long jumper or triple jumper in high school, but he showed potential as a two-time winner at the Meet of Champions in the 100 and 200.

"I don't think Arkansas really had him on the radar until late," Yoachum said.

Yoakum remembered when he didn't think Spearmon would even make the 100 finals at the state track meet, after slipping out of the blocks in a preliminary heat.

"He got up after slipping and not only caught up but beat everybody in that heat," Yoachum said. "Seeing that, I knew he had a chance to be something special."

But special is one of many words he used to describe the relationships he formed with teachers, coaches and others who helped keep him be successful.

"I just want to figure out ways to connect," Spearmon said. "This journey looks glorious, and I can see how people can become envious. But it's a lot of sacrifice. I had a lot of support around me, and I want to give back."

Photo by ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wallace Spearmon Jr., wins the men's 200 meter final at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, July 1, 2012, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Sports on 07/13/2019