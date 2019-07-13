Cubs edge Pirates on Heyward’s hit, Bryant’s baserunning

CHICAGO — Jason Heyward hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two out in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs edged the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday in their first game after the All-Star break.

Kris Bryant set up Heyward’s winning hit with a one-out walk off Jason Crick (3-5). The All-Star slugger advanced on Victor Caratini’s two-out walk and then hustled home from second on Heyward’s crisp opposite-field hit to left, sliding home just ahead of the tag attempt by catcher Elias Diaz.

Randy Rosario (1-0) the fourth of five Cubs relievers, got the last out of the eighth for the win. Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth for his third save in four chances.

Chicago blew a late 3-0 lead before earning its third win in its last four games in the opener of an important nine-game homestand.

NATIONALS 4, PHILLIES 0

Stephen Strasburg struck out six in six innings, Victor Robles hit a two-run single and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies.

Strasburg (11-4) allowed seven hits and walked one, continuing his dominance over the Phillies. He’s 13-2 against them, 6-0 in Philadelphia.

The second-place Nationals have won 16 of 20 and moved 1 ½ games ahead of the struggling Phillies, who are 14-22 since leading the NL East by 3 ½ games on May 29.

MARLINS 8, METS 4

Garrett Cooper, Curtis Grander-son and Brian Anderson all homered and drove in two runs to power the Miami Marlins to an winy over the New York Mets.

The Marlins beat the Mets for the fourth straight time.

Miami’s Caleb Smith (5-4) pitched six innings, allowing two unearned runs and three hits. He struck out six and worked around a season-high five walks. Granderson and Cooper hit back-to-back home runs as part of a four-run third inning for the Marlins off Jason Vargas (3-5) to take a 4-2 lead.

ROCKIES 3, REDS 2

Daniel Murphy hit a go-ahead solo shot in the eighth for his first homer at Coors Field as a member of the Rockies and Colorado rallied for a over Cincinnati Reds that snapped a six-game skid.

Trailing 2-1 in the eighth, David Dahl tied the game with a solo homer off David Hernandez (2-5). Two batters later, Murphy sent a slider from Hernandez over the fence in right-center. It was Murphy’s eighth homer this season. Murphy also had an RBI double.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 9, ASTROS 8

Danny Santana lined a game-winning single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros, rallying from a four-run deficit after major league strikeout leader Gerrit Cole exited the game.

Elvis Andrus had a one-out single and a stolen base before All-Star slugger Joey Gallo drew a walk off Roberto Osuna (3-2). Santana, who homered earlier in the game, ended it with a liner that was just out of the reach of a diving attempt by center fielder George Springer.

RAYS 16, ORIOLES 4

Tampa Bay emerged from the All-Star break by scoring seven runs in the first inning, and the Rays got homers from Tommy Pham and Nate Lowe in a rout of the error-prone Baltimore Orioles.

Seeking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2013, second-place Tampa Bay resumed its pursuit of the Yankees in the AL East by reaching season highs in runs and hits (20).

Lowe led the charge with a career-high four hits and three RBIs, and Kevin Kiermaier had three hits, scored three runs and drove in two.

YANKEES 4, BLUE JAYS 0

Domingo German cruised through six innings of three-hit ball, Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run double and the New York Yankees kicked off the second half with a win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

New York has won 17 of 21 and boasts the American League’s best record at 58-31. German (11-2) threw just 78 pitches, 54 for strikes, and retired 15 in a row following Eric Sogard’s leadoff hit.

TWINS 5, INDIANS 3

Minnesota slowed Cleveland’s charge in the AL Central as Jorge Polanco’s two-run double in the seventh inning rallied the Twins for a victory, ending the Indians’ six-game winning streak in the opener of a showdown series.

The Twins, who led the division by 11 ½ games last month, took advantage of an error in the seventh by reliever Nick Goody before Polanco delivered his clutch, two-out hit off Oliver Perez (2-2).

INTERLEAGUE

RED SOX 8, DODGERS 1

Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer, Eduardo Rodriguez struck out 10 and the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a three-game rematch of the 2018 World Series.

Rafael Devers and Christian Vazquez also homered for the Red Sox, who broke the game open with a five-run rally that was interrupted by a one-hour rain delay in the seventh.