Democrats, Republicans clash at migrant hearing

Rep. Rashida Tlaib finishes her emotional testimony before the House Oversight Committee about conditions she had seen at immigration detention centers. With Tlaib are Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (left) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

WASHINGTON -- Democrats who have visited the southern border accused President Donald Trump of cruelty on Friday while Republicans said Democrats were playing politics but doing little to help as the parties clashed at a House hearing over who's to blame for squalid conditions facing migrants detained entering the U.S.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence was touring detention facilities in Texas. After seeing one site where almost 400 men were being held in cages in the sweltering heat, Pence acknowledged, "This is tough stuff."

In a duel that underscored the political tension over Trump's hard-line immigration policies, four lawmakers from each party who have visited the U.S.-Mexico boundary testified to the House Oversight and Reform Committee about what they have seen and came to starkly different conclusions.

The hearing came as the number of families, children and other migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico has surged above 100,000 monthly since March, overwhelming federal agencies' ability to detain them in sanitary conditions and highlighting the issue as the 2020 presidential and congressional campaigns are in their early stages.

"It is a policy of dehumanizing," said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., one of four high-profile Democratic freshmen who testified.

They were among a larger group of Democrats who visited Texas border facilities last week and returned reporting overloaded, fetid facilities and said detained women spoke of being told to drink from toilets and eat unhealthy food.

"What was worse about it was the fact that there were American flags hanging all over the facility," she said.

Another congressional newcomer, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., said, "We do have a crisis at our border. It is one of morality."

Sitting at the same witness table as their Democratic counterparts, four border state Republicans blamed the Democratic Party for the problem.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, accused Democrats of using their border trip to put on "a show in front of fences and the media" and of "vilifying" border agents for a problem they've not caused. He said by not toughening immigration laws, Democrats have "created the very magnet" that attracts migrants to the U.S. And then, he said, the Democratic-controlled House "cowardly sits in the corner, doing nothing" to address the problems that result.

Congress last month approved a $4.6 billion measure that includes money to improve border stations and migrants' treatment. That passed only after liberal and Hispanic Democrats voted "no," complaining that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., hadn't fought hard enough to add requirements for how detained migrants must be treated.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said comparing the detention camps to Nazi concentration camps -- a swipe at Ocasio-Cortez, who has used the analogy -- doesn't help solve the problem.

The crossfire was further fueled after the panel's Democrats released a report on 2,648 of the children the Trump administration separated from their families last year before abandoning that policy under widespread pressure.

The report, based on data the panel demanded from federal agencies, found that 18 children under age 2 -- half who were just months old -- were kept from their parents up to half a year. Hundreds were held longer than previously revealed, including 25 kept more than a year, and at least 30 remain apart from their parents.

The figures reflected "a deliberate, unnecessary and cruel choice by President Trump and his administration," the report said.

A committee Republican aide distributed a statement calling the report "political -- not serious oversight" -- and said it ignored that nearly all the children were released to a parent or a sponsor.

Pence and eight GOP lawmakers toured a border station Friday in Donna, Texas, a vast collection of air-conditioned, interconnected tents built in May to temporarily handle 1,000 migrants and currently holding 800. Many lay on mats on the floor, covered by foil blankets as children watched TV.

With Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan translating into Spanish, two children told Pence they'd walked two and three months to arrive. He responded, "God bless you" in English and "gracias" in Spanish.

"Every family I spoke to said they were being well cared for," Pence said, criticizing Democrats' "harsh rhetoric."

Later Friday, though, Pence visited an outdoor portal at the McAllen Border Station, where 384 single men were being held in cages with no cots.

"I was not surprised by what I saw," Pence said. "I knew we'd see a system that was overwhelmed."

A Section on 07/13/2019