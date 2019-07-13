Red Sox rout Dodgers in World Series rematch

RED SOX 8, DODGERS 1

BOSTON -- Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run home run, Eduardo Rodriguez struck out 10 and the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-1 Friday night in the opener of a three-game rematch of the 2018 World Series.

Rafael Devers and Christian Vazquez also homered for the Red Sox, who broke the game open with a five-run rally that was interrupted by a one-hour rain delay in the seventh inning.

The Red Sox, who beat the Dodgers in five games to win their ninth World Series title, returned from the All-Star break with their fifth consecutive victory.

The Dodgers were well represented in their return to Boston with enough blue-and-white clad fans to drown out "Red Sox" during the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame." Red Sox fans countered with Boston's signature "Beat LA!" chant, and the Red Sox did just that, winning for the fifth time in six games and beating the club with the best record in the majors.

Rodriguez (10-4) tied his season-high for strikeouts and held the Dodgers to five hits in seven innings.

Alex Verdugo hit his 10th home run and Kenta Maeda struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings for the Dodgers. Los Angeles, the only team in the majors with 60 victories, lost its fourth in a row.

The Dodgers fell to 1-6 at Fenway Park in the few regular-season meetings between the franchises.

Maeda allowed 3 runs, 2 on solo home runs by Devers and Vazquez, on 4 hits with 1 walk.

Devers' RBI double in the sixth put Boston up 3-1 and the Red Sox rallied for five more in the seventh, when the rain got heavy and the game was put on hold after Brock Holt's RBI double.

The delay didn't slow the Red Sox. Mookie Betts put Boston up 5-1 with a sacrifice fly following the rain delay, and Bogaerts broke it open with a three-run shot off the top of the Green Monster.

Verdugo tied it in the second with a solo home run to right. It was the 10th home run of the season for Verdugo, who became the sixth member of the Dodgers with 10 or more home runs.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 4, PIRATES 3 Jason Heyward hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two out in the eighth inning, and host Chicago edged Pittsburgh.

NATIONALS 4, PHILLIES 0 Stephen Strasburg struck out six in six innings, Victor Robles hit a two-run single and visiting Washington beat Philadelphia.

MARLINS 8, METS 4 Garrett Cooper, Curtis Granderson and Brian Anderson all homered and drove in two runs to power host Miami over New York.

GIANTS 10, BREWERS 7 (10) Buster Posey hit a grand slam in the top of the 10th to lift San Francisco over host Milwaukee.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, CARDINALS 2 Jake Lamb and Ketel Marte homered, Robbie Ray allowed just two hits over 6 1/3 innings, and Arizona beat host St. Louis.

ROCKIES 3, REDS 2 Daniel Murphy hit a go-ahead solo shot in the eighth and Colorado rallied for a victory over visiting Cincinnati.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 16, ORIOLES 4 Tampa Bay scored seven runs in the first inning, and got home runs from Tommy Pham and Nate Lowe in a rout of error-prone host Baltimore.

YANKEES 4, BLUE JAYS 0 Domingo German cruised through six innings of three-hit ball, Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run double and New York beat visiting Toronto.

TWINS 5, INDIANS 3 Jorge Polanco's two-run double in the seventh inning rallied Minnesota over host Cleveland.

RANGERS 9, ASTROS 8 Danny Santana lined a game-winning single with two outs in the ninth and Texas beat visiting Houston.

ROYALS 8, TIGERS 5 Martin Maldonado and Jorge Soler hit late home runs and Whit Merrifield scored on a wild pitch as host Kansas City beat Detroit.

