Drug promoter pleads guilty in kickback case

Another veteran of the medical sales industry pleaded guilty this week to paying kickbacks to generate sales of expensive compounded prescription drugs.

Bradley Fly, 34, of Germantown, Tenn., pleaded guilty Wednesday before Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Miller, admitting that he promoted the high-dollar drugs on behalf of 44-year-old Brad Duke of Little Rock, a former medical sales representative who on Oct. 3 admitted being the ringleader of a scheme to defraud Tricare, the U.S. military's insurer.

The central Arkansas conspiracy defrauded the taxpayer-supported insurance program of more than $1 million between December 2014 and July 2015, according to officials with the FBI, the U.S. attorney's office and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General.

According to a news release issued Friday, Fly earned 35 percent of what insurers paid as commission. When he learned that Tricare would pay tens of thousands of dollars per month per patient for compounded drugs, he concentrated his efforts on generating prescriptions for Tricare-covered beneficiaries.

The news release from U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland; Diane Upchurch, special agent in charge of the FBI's Little Rock field office; and C.J. Porter, special agent in charge of the department's Dallas regional office, said Fly used subordinates to find beneficiaries to receive the drugs. The release said he paid two people, who along with their spouses were already covered by the insurance program, in exchange for them receiving the compounded drugs.

Tricare paid more than $500,000 for those prescriptions, earning Fly over $185,000 in commissions, the release said.

The officials ask anyone who has been approached about receiving compounded prescription drugs, or knows someone who has, to contact usaare.TRICAREtips@usdoj.gov.

Metro on 07/13/2019