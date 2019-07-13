Dwight Gooden arrested on drug charges in New Jersey

Dwight Gooden, a former standout pitcher for the New York Mets and New York Yankees, was arrested in June in New Jersey and charged with cocaine possession and driving under the influence.

The police in Holmdel, a township in Monmouth County, said they pulled Gooden over just before 1 a.m. June 7. According to Christopher Swendeman, a spokesman for the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office, Gooden was stopped for failure to maintain a lane, driving too slowly and having overly tinted windows. According to the criminal complaint, police found Gooden with two zipper baggies “containing suspected cocaine.”

Gooden, 54, faces up to five years in prison on the charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, a third-degree felony in New Jersey. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence, as well as driving while intoxicated, which is considered a traffic violation in New Jersey.

Gooden’s arrest was first reported by The New York Post.