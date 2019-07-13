Forecasters: Barry to bring chance of heavy rains, flooding, isolated tornadoes to Arkansas

This National Weather Service graphic shows much of eastern Arkansas is expected to receive as much as 6 inches of rain through Tuesday.

Arkansans face a risk of heavy rain, flash flooding and tornadoes through Monday as Tropical Storm Barry moves northwest from the Gulf Coast, the National Weather Service said.

The storm threat comes as Barry, which briefly upgraded from a tropical storm to a weak Category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm, made landfall along the Gulf Coast on Saturday afternoon, forecasters said.

Heavy rain associated with the tropical storm is possible statewide late Saturday until at least Monday, a briefing by the National Weather Service states.

Predicted flooding through Tuesday across parts of the South is shown in this National Weather Service graphic.

Much of eastern Arkansas is predicted to receive between 4 to 6 inches or rain through Tuesday, though forecasters said over 10 inches of rainfall is possible in isolated areas. The resulting flash flooding threat is expected to be most significant across the eastern half of Arkansas, stretching northwest on Monday.

In addition, isolated, fast-moving tornadoes will be possible as Barry-associated storms move into Arkansas, according to the briefing. The greatest tornado risk across much of the state will be Sunday and Monday.

High winds are also a concern for forecasters.

Max sustained winds Sunday into Monday are predicted between 25 to 30 mph, with max gusts reaching up to 40 mph, mainly in eastern Arkansas. Forecasters said these winds could down trees and fell power lines, causing damage and power failures in parts of the state.